Rosemount home builder opens home to adoptee

Boy from Ukraine will become part of Rosemount family

by Tad Johnson

Thisweek Newspapers

A local businessman who has been building homes for people throughout the metro area for the past decade will soon be giving a home to an orphan thousands of miles away.

Steve Tuttle, the Rosemount owner of New Creations, and his family are in the process of adopting Kristian, a 10-year-old boy, from Ukraine.



The journey through the adoption process has included many twists and turns, but Kristian will be coming to America permanently this spring, and a benefit has been planned to help the family pay for some of the costs of their adoption.

“This journey has been more about a faith journey and a call to God’s decree for all to ‘defend the widow and the orphan,’ ” said Steve Tuttle, who, along with his wife, Jennifer, moved from their home in Burnsville of five years to Rosemount in 2006.

The move was precipitated by Tuttle’s hand in helping Per Nilsen plant Community of Hope Church in Rosemount where many of their church friends lived.

Not long after they moved, Steve and Jennifer, married since 1993, decided to adopt before they learned Jennifer was pregnant with their second son.

“Our hearts have always been drawn to adoption,” Steve said.

Their adoption plan was put on hold by the anticipation of a new child and was further delayed when their second child died not long after he was born in 2007.

“As soon as we started to pray about adoption again, we found out we were pregnant with the twins,” Steve said.

In 2008, Coleton and Rylin were born 10-weeks premature, which delayed thoughts of adopting once again.

We “have always been ‘ready’ to welcome more kids,” Steve said, “but as a husband, father, business owner, son, brother – I have had concerns about the implications of completing an adoption – especially the financial piece.”

Steve said an overseas adoption can cost anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000.

“Some of the more serious considerations we talked through were, how would this child impact our current family’s bond, would the child be able to adapt to our Christian lifestyle, would we be equipped to handle the behavioral, emotional, physical, and spiritual needs thrown our way,” Steve said. “With God’s grace and promises, we can say wholeheartedly, yes.”

It wasn’t a straight line to adoption though.

The Tuttles considered a domestic foster-child adoption, but received two emails related to the international placement agency Journey of Hope and children waiting to be adopted.

The first email included two children whom Steve said the family considered adopting, but they hesitated when weighing the financial concerns.

The second email came on a Saturday from the agency director and included a biography of Kristian, who was available to be adopted this spring.

“Not realizing that he had captured each of our hearts, we talked casually on Sunday about what all would require, it felt a little too Goliath like,” Steve said.

On Monday, they talked with their oldest son, Jackson, about cancelling the family vacation and all the other changes that would be required.

Jackson said his Bible study lesson that week asked him what he was willing to give up in order to advance the cause of Christ in the world.

“Another brother is worth more than 10 cruises,” Jackson told his parents.

By Thursday, the family was sitting in the agency’s office signing paperwork.

Kristian, who was raised by his grandmother and never met his parents, lived in Ukraine for his first eight years before he was placed in an orphanage.

Kristian visited the Tuttles from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, and Steve said he became part of the family as they celebrated Steve’s 41st birthday and Kristian’s 10th.

“Kristian handled the transition to our family during the hosting period very well, better than we could have expected,” Steve said. “He has emotional hurt and scars that we have already had the privilege to start to try to work through with him during his time of bonding with us, and Lord willing, will have the rest of his life to help him through once we complete the adoption.”

Steve said Kristian’s favorite things are futbol/soccer, the color red, and pizza.

“While he was with us, we learned that he loved to ride his bike and all of us being together as a family was very important to him,” Steve said.

Another thing that helped Kristian feel comfortable was being able to interact with some of the other Rosemount area adoptees through Journey of Hope and some of the Russian members of the Tuttles’ church – Bethlehem Baptist Church, which currently meets at Burnsville High School but is moving to Lakeville South on March 11.

“He really liked our home, the neighborhood, the freedom he was experiencing, the abundance of food and clothing,” Steve said. “At the orphanage, everything is community property and meals are simple, you eat what you are given, all that you are given and nothing more.”

When it was time for Kristian to depart, he was asked if he wanted to be the Tuttles forever.

Steve said he told the agency that America was his new home and the Tuttles were his family.

Tad Johnson is at [email protected]