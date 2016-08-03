Hy-Vee planing to build in Farmington

Grocery store chain submits proposal to build in Vermillion River Crossings

Hy-Vee has submitted an application to the city to build a grocery store in the Vermillion River Crossings commercial district south of Highway 50 in Farmington. (Photo submitted)

Hy-Vee has submitted a proposal to build a grocery store in Farmington, according to city officials.

The Iowa-based grocery chain has plans to build a store in the Vermillion River Crossing, a commercial district south of Highway 3 near Dushane Parkway.

New Hy-Vee stores typically include a pharmacy, floral shop, catering, in-store dietitian, sushi bar, juice and smoothie bar, salad bar, deli, bakery, butcher and in-store coffee shop.

Adam Kienberger, Farmington community development director, said the plans includes amenities similar to that of other stores in the metro area, but smaller than the one recently built in Lakeville.

The complex includes a detached gas station, convenience store and car wash closer to Highway 50 as well, something the commercial district in Vermillion River Crossings lacks.

The land Hy-Vee is purchasing is the western part of the development. The gas station would be built facing Highway 50. There’s also an outlot building planned west of the store for future development.

“They haven’t shared what they planned to do with the excess land,” Kienberger said.

There will still be land left for development in the Vermilion River Crossing.

“There’s two lots right behind McDonald’s and another off Highway 50 by the clinic,” Kienberger said.

Kienberger said it’s still early in the process.

The Farmington Planning Commission is scheduled to review the application Aug. 16 and the City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the plan Sept. 19.

The details will be made public when the agenda is published a week before the meeting, Kienberger said.

City Administrator David McKnight said Hy-Vee approached the city months ago and there’s still many months to go before anyone buys bread and milk.

“They had to work with the landowner to potentially close the deal, which I don’t think is complete yet,” McKnight said.

Mayor Todd Larson said the city been working with Hy-Vee for the nine months.

“For this to move forward, even though it hasn’t yet, it looks like it’s going to, is very exciting for the city,” Larson said.

McKnight said this is the biggest proposed commercial development in Farmington in decades.

“We’re excited to see what it brings,” McKnight said. “It’s more opportunity to spend your money in Farmington and work in Farmington. … I can say ‘excited’ 100 times. We hope we bring it to fruition.”

Hy-Vee grocery chain made a move into the Twin Cities market in 2014 following the closing of several Rainbow Foods.

This would be the third Hy-Vee built in close proximity to Pilot Knob Road in the south metro.

A location in Lakeville opened along Pilot Knob Road and 160th Street earlier this summer, and another will open soon in Eagan off a commercial development along Yankee Doodle Road near the Pilot Knob intersection.

Other metro locations include Oakdale, New Hope and Brooklyn Park.

The move is quite the relief for Farmington officials.

“We’re very excited to get this proposal,” McKnight said. “It’s been a long time for that development. That was the council’s No. 1 priority.”

The district was designed by Farmington officials in 2001 with the intention it would become a large commercial development.

The City Council approved a master plan in 2003 and built up the infrastructure in the area in 2005, hoping it would be repaid through assessments, fees and a larger tax base.

“It’s a development-ready site,” Kienberger said. “The city invested quite a bit of time and money in the past to facilitate this type of development.”

Following a nationwide recession in 2007, development stalled.

Aside from a senior housing complex, fast food restaurant and a clinic, it sat undeveloped for more than a decade.

“It would be an understatement to say the council is quite pleased to work with Hy-Vee in Vermillion River Crossings,” Council Member Doug Bonar said.