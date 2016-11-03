Letters show imbalance

To the editor:

Is it bias? Is it political? Is it ignorance? Today we received our latest copy of Sun Thisweek Apple Valley and I have a question. Counting the conservative letters to the editor and the liberal letters there appears to be a real bias against conservatives in the lack of balance in the letters. There were three … count them … three letters with a conservative slant and eleven, I say eleven that are liberal! Is 3 to 11 the same ratio of letters received or just those printed?

LESLIE HENSCHEL

Apple Valley