Some veteran District 194 teachers may be ‘coaches’

Q-Comp, phase two, discussed

Some veteran Lakeville Area School District 194 teachers would become instructional coaches to other teachers starting in the 2017-2018 school year under a proposal reviewed by the School Board Oct. 18.

Superintendent Lisa Snyder said at the board’s work session experienced teachers would serve in positions to evaluate and train other district teachers.

The proposed teacher training, development and evaluation system would replace the district’s current peer coaching model.

Snyder said the change is part of phase two of Q-Comp and would help teachers manage the complexity of what is happening in classrooms every day.

JFK Elementary Principal Beth Anderson promoted the program because she experienced positive results with a similar model when she worked in Bloomington.

Anderson said peer coaches (“instructional/data support specialists”) are trained to offer a deeper level of support than peer coaching.

School Board Member Terry Lind said district teachers will save time and have a reduced workload because they will no longer have to observe and provide feedback to peers.

Some of the specialist’s duties would be to provide peer coaching, observations and feedback, collect and analyze data, model best and next practices in instruction and serve as a mentor to new teachers.

They would also assist school principals and district administration with implementing Minnesota academic standards and goals intended to help close the achievement gap.

The specialists would earn about $4,200 more annually and be paid up to $30 per hour for 120 hours of work during the summer, according to a Nov. 18, 2014, letter from the Minnesota Department of Education describing the District 194 Q Comp plan, described as an alternative teacher compensation system.

Student achievement levels and teacher observation and evaluation results would yield qualifying teachers increased pay.

Board Member Judy Keliher said the program would allow teachers more time with students, provide specialized training for teachers and improve communication between the administration, schools and teachers.

Board Member Bob Erickson said he supports the program but cited concerns about costs.

He said he would not support increasing the district’s tax levy by about $1 million to pay for it.

Erickson suggested the district work with the union to find creative alternative funding options that could make the program viable and achievable.

“Our residents can only endure so much additional property tax levy increase,” Erickson said.

Board Member Jim Skelly also indicated support for the plan, noting it would benefit student instruction, but agreed with Erickson that other funding sources should be identified to help cushion the levy portion of the costs.

He noted there are funds available earmarked to staff development that could potentially be used as a one-time source for the program.

Erickson and Board Chair Michelle Volk emphasized their desire for the program to be well defined, and include details of how it would be implemented, evaluated and funded before moving forward.