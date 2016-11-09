District 194 incumbents retain seats

Newcomer Ben Osborn has strong first showing

All District 194 incumbents retained their seats on the School Board in the Nov. 8 election.

Terry Lind posted the most support, with 14,941 votes or 26.22 percent of ballots cast; Bob Erickson earned 14,212 or 24.94 percent of the vote and Judy Keliher earned 14,039 votes, with 24.63 percent of the ballots.

Political newcomer Ben Osborn, an accountant and financial analyst, earned a competitive 13,514 votes.

The win gives Keliher her sixth four-year term in office, Lind his second term and Erickson his third.