District 194 superintendent announces resignation

Lisa Snyder changed district

After five years at the helm, District 194 Superintendent Lisa Snyder notified district employees and School Board members she plans to submit her resignation at Tuesday’s board meeting . Lisa Snyder

Her last day on the job will be when her contract expires June 30, 2017.

The School Board is expected to vote on her resignation at the meeting.

In a Nov. 17 email sent to district employees informing them of plans, Snyder did not specify the reasons for her decision.

Snyder told Sun Thisweek she has been thinking about leaving the district for several months and wants to explore some other opportunities.

“I felt like it was time to go ahead and take on a different challenge,” Snyder said.

In the email, Snyder said she has enjoyed working with staff for the advancement of students and the district’s mission and vision.

“We have an exceptional staff in our district. Each day I am amazed and proud of the incredible opportunities you provide for our students,” she said. “I am humbled to be a member of such a dedicated and authentic group of people. You truly are amazing educators and people.”

Snyder said she remains “fully committed to the work in the months ahead” and vowed to support staff throughout the remainder of the school year. “Please let me know how I can continue to support you and your work,” she said.

“I am truly looking forward to a new challenge and opportunity to continue to advance education and serve to meet the needs, hopes and dreams of our incredible learners,” she said.

Snyder described Lakeville as “a special place,” adding, “I am honored and humbled to have served as the district’s leader.”

Under Snyder’s leadership, change was a constant in the district, which brought accolades by school change advocates and at times caused tension with some staff and District 194 School Board members.

She championed the controversial Impact Academy at the district’s oldest school building, Orchard Lake Elementary.

The program replaced traditional classrooms with open space and collaborative furniture to facilitate grouping students by ability instead of grade.

For its first two years, Impact Academy operated alongside the school’s traditional teaching model, a situation that OLE Principal Marilynn Smith eventually publicly said caused tension between students, parents and teachers.

Some District 194 School Board members expressed frustration when Impact Academy remodeling costs exceeded its $300,000 budget by about $13,000 and the school’s name changed to Impact Academy at Orchard Lake without their knowledge.

The school has also received positive attention from leaders promoting change in education across the nation, several citing it as an example of what can be done to offer individualized learning and teacher-directed initiatives without becoming a charter school.

Snyder has made progress on several of her goals for the district, including increasing student educational options and reversing the trend of District 194 students opting for open enrollment out of the district.

Programs started during Snyder’s tenure include LinK12, an online school, MNCAPS, the district’s professional academy for high schoolers that offers business or medical tracks and STEM Academy, a program which opened at Lakeville South High School last year.

STEM Academy students take hands-on courses that incorporate science, technology, engineering and math while working on projects.

The district also passed three levy referenda within two years while Snyder led the district, breaking a 10-year trend of failed levy elections.

Voters approved a $540 per-pupil funding increase in 2013 and in 2015 approved two levy referenda totaling $30 million over the next decade.

Key personnel decisions were also made during Snyder’s time leading the district, including in 2014 when the district sought to replace Scott Douglas, the first principal of Lakeville South High School which opened in 2004.

Snyder initiated an interview committee with members that included staff, parents and the executive cabinet, but the search process failed to result in a recommendation for Douglas’ replacement.

Snyder announced a nationwide search, utilizing a professional firm,

Parents who were on one of the interview committees publicly disagreed, complaining at a May 13 School Board meeting that two internal candidates, Lakeville South deans Dana Cronin and John Boche, were “highly qualified” and wrongly dismissed from the process.

School Board members also cited concerns about spending money and conducting another search.

Snyder then and wrote a letter to LSHS parents announcing she and the executive cabinet agreed to hire an internal candidate, John Braun.

Braun had served as principal at Lake Marion Elementary since 1990.

School Board Chair Michelle Volk said although there were concerns about the process, Braun is “awesome.”

Staff tension also went public when a parade of high school teachers in February complained to the School Board they had no input into “top-down” directives from administration they were to carry out.

Snyder agreed at the time there have been some initiatives that have not involved a lot of collaboration with teachers, but cited the rapid pace of how education is transforming as a barrier.

Snyder and several teachers also noted there was collaboration on some projects, like STEM Academy and the Business Academy.

Voik said Snyder worked with the teacher’s union to create shared leadership teams, offering a way for teachers to have more input into district decisions.

She also credited Snyder for creating key performance indicators that provide basis data to evaluate initiatives, describing the indicators as “crucial” to moving the district forward in recent years

“To come up with change, you need to know where you were at and where you needed to get to to direct the change,” Volk said.

She added Snyder and her team also helped the district develop a strong strategic plan that will help the district continue to move forward.

Volk said Snyder has demonstrated strength in problem-solving.

“She’s been more than willing to work with the board on processes and improvements for the district by listening to the Board of Education and their concerns,” Volk said. “She’s done it through a process that is positive … I appreciate her willingness to listen to different ideas and viewpoints. I think that’s one of the strongest suits she has. It’s impressive to me.”