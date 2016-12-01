Sen. Hall named to chair committee

Dan Hall

Will chair LocalGovernment Committee in Republican-

controlled Senate

Leaders of the new Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate have appointed Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, to a committee chairmanship.

Hall will chair the Local Government Committee, which he said has jurisdiction over Senate bills on the powers of local and metropolitan governments, including the Metropolitan Council. He served as the lead Republican on the State and Local Government Committee for four years. The new leadership is dividing the committee into local government and state government and elections, Hall said.

His ascent was made possible by a one-seat Republican takeover in the Nov. 8 elections. It ushers in the first four-year Republican majority since the Senate switched to party designations in 1976. Republicans held the Senate in 2011 and 2012 during an abbreviated two-year term that followed redistricting.

“It’s very nice, and I feel really honored to receive a chairmanship, that’s for sure,” said Hall, who was first elected in 2010 and has been twice re-elected in District 56B, which includes south and north central Burnsville, all of Savage and part of northern Lakeville. Hall defeated Burnsville DFLer Phil Sterner Nov. 8 with 55 percent of the vote.

His committee isn’t likely to take on “anything too controversial” when the Republican-controlled Legislature begins its 2017 session on Jan. 3, Hall said. Republicans controlling the House added to their majority on Election Day.

“We have a governor (DFL Gov. Mark Dayton) that can veto, and of course we only have one extra person in the Senate than the Democrats do,” Hall said. “We could never override the governor.”

He predicted there will be efforts to reform the Metropolitan Council, whose voting members are appointed by the governor. Perhaps the most likely reform is granting cities some appointment power, Hall said, echoing others who have criticized the regional planning body for overreach.

“The Met Council has grown and taken on more responsibilities (than) they originally were intended to,” he said. “And we’re going to look at those and see if they really need to be overseen. Especially when it comes to housing and parks and trails. Is that something they should be doing? … But again, being unelected officials I think is the main thing we need to look at.”

It’s too early to predict levels of state aid to cities and counties that will emerge from the budget-setting 2017 session, Hall said.

“We will get our budget numbers sometime probably in January,” he said. “At that point we’ll be able to take a look at where the balance might be. And we want to hear from the stakeholders, certainly the cities and counties.”

Hall said the new Senate majority is eager to pass transportation and tax packages, which stalled in 2016 — the latter in the form of Dayton’s pocket veto.

“But the biggest issue that we heard from constituents was, ‘Can you fix health care?’ ” Hall said. “Too many people are paying more than double what they used to pay” for health insurance. “It’s a state crisis. Even the governor, I think, would admit that.”

The fix could take four years “because it is a massive mess,” Hall said, adding that Republicans want to bring insurance companies to the table — which he said DFLers didn’t do when they created the MNsure insurance exchange. Possible efforts by Congress to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act add uncertainty, Hall said.

The election brought “mixed feelings,” he said, pointing to losses suffered by Sen. David Hann, the current Republican minority leader, and Hall’s son-in-law, Rep. Chad Anderson, a Republican House member in Bloomington who won a February special election to replace retiring DFL Rep. Ann Lenczewski.

Hall, 64, predicted Anderson will be back in two years, “like I will probably be in four years. Stay the course.”

He supported Republican nominee Donald Trump in the presidential campaign.

“He won fair and square our Republican endorsement, and I’m a team player,” Hall said. “I don’t take my football and go home just because he was probably the last person I would have selected. Let’s watch what he does and give him the benefit of the doubt before we make any decisions on that. I’m one who likes to expect the best, anyway.”