Taxing climate change

I see the alarmists are at it again (Trump’s approach on Climate Change, Dec. 2 letter), claiming with zero real proof that we face a manmade global warming catastrophe sometime out past most of our lifetimes. Fortunately, perhaps, they now propose a solution: collecting a tax on human production of carbon dioxide, and then putting government in charge of distributing that “dividend” back to all of us in some equitable, overhead-free manner. So, government artificially raises the price of energy, gives us the money to pay for it, and expects us to quit buying and using energy? Call me of little faith in that proposal, but it also raises an important question. That is, if you tax the bejeebers out of humans producing carbon dioxide, whom do you tax for the 96 percent of carbon dioxide that Mother Nature produces?

Jerry Ewing
Apple Valley

  • Ian Ziese

    Even if you don’t believe in climate change, there’s a massive economic benefit to moving us as quickly as possible away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. Renewables are price competitive with fossil fuels already, and the technology continues to get cheaper and cheaper. We already eked out every ounce of efficiency gain we could from coal and oil years ago, while we continue to make significant improvements in solar and wind efficiency.

    I can already power my EV on 100% wind power for $.01 per mile ($10 to go 1000 miles!) through my utilities overnight charging program to buy otherwise wasted wind energy. A standard mix of electricity during the day is $.03 per mile. Even at the remarkably low cost of $2 / gallon, a 40 MPG car costs $.05 per mile. My switch from an SUV to my EV earlier this year is going to put >$1000 in my pocket every year in fuel energy savings.

    A policy like that described by CCL will work to hasten the transition for everyone over to renewables, driving this remarkable savings even higher as the market gains additional efficiencies. We could wait as the market is quite clearly headed in this direction, but I’d rather push it along as fast as possible to get more money into the hands of more people as quickly as we can.

  • colinlee

    Jerry’s letter elegantly demonstrates how short-term thinking and a refusal to examine evidence causes catastrophes in our lifetime. From the formation of ISIS to the 2008 crash, most serious disasters come from poking our heads in the sand when it seems profitable or easy.

    Even a casual examination of the science shows that Earth’s natural systems can only maintain equilibrium with a certain level of carbon dioxide. This safe level is maintained by carbon sinks like plankton and trees. Any additional amount gets absorbed by our atmosphere and contributes to warming. It doesn’t take much warming to release massive amounts of methane buried under sheets of ice. This is called a tipping point. After a tipping point, yearly average temperatures will grow immensely along with floods, droughts, and rising oceans. Your children will suffer climate-related famines and will be involved in climate-related wars, just like when widespread droughts caused a grain shortage in North Africa and resulted in the Arab Spring.

    But don’t take my word for it. Find an insurance company that doesn’t consider climate in their models. You can’t. Because they cannot afford catastrophes any more than your children can.