Taxing climate change

To the editor:

I see the alarmists are at it again (Trump’s approach on Climate Change, Dec. 2 letter), claiming with zero real proof that we face a manmade global warming catastrophe sometime out past most of our lifetimes. Fortunately, perhaps, they now propose a solution: collecting a tax on human production of carbon dioxide, and then putting government in charge of distributing that “dividend” back to all of us in some equitable, overhead-free manner. So, government artificially raises the price of energy, gives us the money to pay for it, and expects us to quit buying and using energy? Call me of little faith in that proposal, but it also raises an important question. That is, if you tax the bejeebers out of humans producing carbon dioxide, whom do you tax for the 96 percent of carbon dioxide that Mother Nature produces?

Jerry Ewing

Apple Valley