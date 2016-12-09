Finding a leader in Lakeville

District 194 Board to start superintendent search

The Lakeville Area School Board will begin discussions regarding the hiring process for District 194’s future leader at its Dec. 20 meeting.

Superintendent Lisa Snyder unexpectedly announced her resignation Nov. 24, and her last day is to be June 30 when her three-year contract expires.

When the district conducted its last superintendent search to replace Gary Amoroso in 2011, it hired SchoolExecConnects, an executive search firm, for about $20,000, according to District 194 spokesperson Amy Olson.

The firm gathered input from multiple stakeholder groups to develop criteria and screened approximately 150 applications, said Education Minnesota-Lakeville President Don Sinner.

Five finalists were selected to be interviewed out of a pool of 29 screened applicants, according to a July 11, 2011, Sun Thisweek story.

All candidates were working as superintendents except for one who was in an associate superintendent position.

Two candidates were from Minnesota, and others were from Michigan and Iowa.

Snyder was superintendent of schools in Merrill, Wis., prior to being hired.

Important attributes for the superintendent candidate then were discussed at a June 2011 community meeting and included transparency, an ability to connect with community members, a sense of vision and strong fiscal accountability.

Sinner said multiple districts are currently looking for superintendents, including Edina, Eastern Carver County and Elk River.

District 194 School Board Chair Michelle Volk said the board will likely discuss at its meeting whether to hire a search firm or conduct the search itself.

She said if the board decided to hire a search firm, it would issue a request for information that would include a time line for selecting the firm.

Sinner said search firms in the past have held stakeholder meetings to determine screening criteria, advertise the position and screen applications based on the criteria to recommend applicants for review.

If the district did not find a candidate to replace Snyder before she leaves the position, Volk said an interim candidate could be appointed until a candidate is hired.

Olson said the search to hire Synder took a few months, start to finish.

Sinner said the district has more than two people working in the district who have the training and experience required to fill the leadership role temporarily or as a permanent hire.

He said the only time he recalls the district had a superintendent who came within the district was a few years when Waldo Larson, a principal, held the post before Carl Wahlstrom was hired in 1985.

Wahlstrom also served as an interim superintendent from 2000-2001 before Amoroso was hired in 2001, according to the book, “The History of Lakeville Area Public Schools” by former District 194 spokesperson Linda Swanson and former Thisweek Lakeville reporter Lori Hall.

The book reports that Snyder is the district’s 11th superintendent but does not mention Larson.

It states the district’s first superintendent was Clifford Hooker, who served in the position from 1936-1955.

His role included taking charge of baseball, basketball, football, track and hockey and early on served as an athletic coach for three years, the book said.

It added that the 1955 School Board refused to renew his contract on a 4-2 vote and a letter to Hooker from the board stated he was terminated for several reasons, including granting salary increases without board approval.

Donald J. McGuire served as superintendent for 22 years, from 1960-1982.

He had been a high school principal in the district for two years when he got a phone call from a board member offering him the superintendent job, according to the book.

When Snyder was hired, board members were seeking a leader to bring change and innovation in the district.

Her most recent performance review conducted by the School Board indicated she received high marks, according to a summary statement read by Volk at its Oct. 25 meeting.

She said they reviewed key performance indicators and based her performance pay of $5,950 (out of $7,000 possible maximum) on those results.

Sinner said teachers union members have indicated they are looking for a superintendent candidate with “authentic listening” skills.

“There’s a time to move forward and there’s a vision, but it has to be a group vision,” Sinner said.

He said personally he feels the right candidate will possess the ability to “facilitate open, honest and transparent discussions around tough topics and be able to mediate situations where there’s differences of opinion.”

Sinner said the right candidate should also be able to bring a group to consensus around a common goal.

Regarding the search, Sinner said there is a need for “meaningful conversations” in the community about the direction the system is going to move.

He added research shows the best decisions are made by those who are closest to the students in the classrooms.

“We have to have true, meaningful dialogue about the direction we’re headed,” Sinner said.

Volk said many of the attributes she is seeking in a new superintendent have not changed from the prior search.

“I think it’s really more important what the board wants,” she said. “That discussion will come out on the 20th. We need to do what’s best for the district.”