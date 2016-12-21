Area briefs for the week of Dec. 23

Team seeks donations for trip to Cooperstown

The Apple Valley 12AA Traveling Youth Baseball team is seeking donations of cash, merchandise, gift cards or services for its Feb. 4 silent auction and raffle to be held at JC’s Bar and Grill, 251 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. Event proceeds will be used for expenses for the team of sixth-graders to attend the week-long Cooperstown Baseball Experience in 2017.

Donations are tax deductible. For more information, email [email protected].

Garbage and recycling changes for Farmington

Farmington city offices will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Friday’s garbage and red week recycling will be collected early on Thursday, Dec. 22. Monday’s garbage and gold week recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Return trips to have your cart emptied can be requested for a fee which will be added to your utility bill. Return trips will not be scheduled for Dec. 22 or Dec. 27.

Christmas tree recycling begins Jan. 9 in Farmington

Farmington residents can recycle their bare Christmas trees starting Monday, Jan. 9. Residents can place trees at the curb before 7 a.m. on their regular garbage day during the week of Jan. 9-13.

Make sure trees are bare – remove all ornaments, lights, tree stands, tree bags, etc.

Trees not at the curb that week can be delivered to a local compost facility. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Christmas tree” for locations.

Job Transitions Group meets Dec. 27

The Dec. 27 meeting of the Easter Job Transitions Group will be its annual Christmas potluck. Former members are invited. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. at Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Call 651-452-3680 for information.

Aerators installed on area lakes

Three Rivers Park District will operate aeration systems in Cleary Lake and Murphy Lake after Jan. 1. Operation of the aeration systems may result in unsafe ice conditions on portions of the lakes for the duration of the winter. Anyone using the lakes should be aware of the danger of open water or thin ice. The aeration system is used to keep fish alive by assuring they receive sufficient oxygen.

Cleary Lake Regional Park is located at 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake. Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve is located at 15501 Murphy Lake Road, Savage. The parks are operated by Three Rivers Park District.

Koznick named committee vice chair

Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, was named vice chair of the Transportation and Regional Governance Policy Committee for 2017.

“After serving on the Transportation Policy and Finance Committee last session, I was able to learn about and dive into transportation policy. I am looking forward to using this knowledge as vice chair, and am also optimistic on bringing together some ideas that are floating around with regards to regional governance issues,” said Koznick.

Along with his appointment to the Transportation and Regional Governance Policy Committee, Koznick will also serve on the Transportation Finance and Taxes committees.

Koznick, who was first elected in 2014, will be sworn in for his second term Jan. 3 when the 2017 legislative session officially begins.

Lakeville arts center class offerings

Lakeville Area Arts Center offers the following classes. To register or for more information, go to www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or call 952-985-4640.

Pottery: Wheel-throwing & Hand-building (ages 15 and older) – Beginning/Intermediate, 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 2 to Feb. 6; Intermediate/Advanced, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4 to Feb. 8; Beginning/Intermediate, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 5 to Feb. 9. Cost: $155.

Wine & Designs Acrylic “Tree” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

Homeschool Pottery (ages 6 and older), 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. Cost: $75.

Drawing: Fantasy Art (ages 8-14), 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 21. Cost: $30.

Kids Mixed Media Arctic Animal Painting (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Cost: $18.

Wine & Designs Acrylic “Hot Cocoa” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

Kids Pottery – Clay Picasso Face (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. Cost: $30.

Parent-Child Pottery (ages 6 and older), 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 11 (skip Feb. 4). Cost: $45 per person.

Wine & Designs Watermedia “Cardinal” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

DIY Jewelry: Pendants & Necklaces (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Cost: $18.

Mixed Media “Angel” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

Lakeville Parks and Recreation activities

Lakeville Parks and Recreation will offer the following activities. Register at https://webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or in person at 20195 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4600 for more information.

Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington: Purchase all-day discount wristbands for $26 at the Lakeville Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., or call 952-985-4600. Pick up tickets at City Hall.

Learn to Skate Program, indoor skating lessons for ages 3 to adult. One-hour lessons are Saturday mornings, Jan. 7 to Feb. 25. Several skating level times are offered. Lessons are held at Hasse Arena, 8525 215th St., Lakeville. Cost: $89/session and $125/P.A.L.S. level.

Music Together, a music and movement program for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their accompanying adults, is offered several dates and times at Steve Michaud Park Community Building, 17100 Ipava Ave., Lakeville. Infants under 8 months on the first day of the session are free with a registered sibling. For winter classes, infants must be born after May 3, 2016. Several dates and times offered. Cost: $176 for first child, $99 each additional child. Registration required.

Soccer Skills for Preschoolers, ages 3-5, 9-9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Little ones can get out of the house, burn off some energy and develop their motor skills. Cost: $69.

Amazing Athletes, ages 3-6, 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, Ames Arena. Sports and fitness program for young children. Cost: $69.

Amazing Tots, ages 20 months to 3 years, 9:20-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, Ames Arena. Activities focus on helping children meet major motor development goals. Cost: $60.

Tiny Tigers Karate, ages 3-5, 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10 to Feb. 2, and/or 10-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 to Feb. 15. Preschoolers gain confidence, build strength and improve self-control through martial arts. Cost: $58. Registration fee includes uniform.

Karate, ages 5 to adult, 5:15-6 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 27, and/or 6:30-7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 to March 2. Karate promotes self-discipline, body awareness and improves self-confidence in all ages and abilities. Cost: $58. Registration fee includes uniform.

East Coast Swing, ages 17 and older, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 27 (skip Jan. 16 and Feb. 20), Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Classes will start with beginner steps, then some harder steps. Cost: $72 per couple.

Stories in the Warming House, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Cherryview Park, 7925 175th St. W.; 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Prairie Lake Park, 18179 Kingsway Path. Hear fun stories from Heritage Library staff while warming up with a cup of cocoa.

Public skating schedule: Dec. 17 to Feb. 20 (weather permitting), 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 12-8 p.m. Sunday.

Holidays/school release days:

• Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Greenridge only). All other locations, 4-9 p.m.

• Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 25, closed.

• Dec. 26-30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Jan. 2, 16 and 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parkview will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 and Feb. 10, but will not have extended hours on Jan. 23.

• Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Map of outdoor rinks: Find the map at www.lakevillemn.gov, or call 952-985-4600 to have one sent in the mail.

Inclement weather: Follow @LakevilleParks on Twitter or call 952-985-4690, option 1. Status of rinks will be made one hour before the scheduled opening of rinks.

Snowshoe rental: Snowshoes are available for rent. Call 952-985-4600 to reserve a pair or for more information and availability. Cost: $3 per pair/per day, three-day minimum on weekends. Deposit: $75 per pair. Three sizes: up to 150, 200 and 275 pounds. Pick up and return snowshoes at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lakeville Bootcamp, 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. The workouts are adaptable to all fitness levels and performed in a supportive and encouraging environment. Body-weight movement, dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells and more. Never the same workout twice. Builds strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, flexibility. Cost: $12, single session walk-in; $50, five classes; $80, 10 classes. Classes expire 90 days after purchase. The first class is free.

Country Heat, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fridays, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Low-impact, high-energy dance class set to the country hits. Free classes for a limited time. Call Parks and Recreation, 952-985-4600, or instructor Amanda Ewers, 515-460-5850, for more information.

Winter Adventures (school release day), ages 6-12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Activities include snowshoeing, cross country skiing, boot hockey, broomball, sledding, boot soccer and more at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Bring winter clothing: boots, hat, two pair of mittens, snow pants, jacket, water bottle, two snacks and a big lunch. Cost: $69.

Science Explorers: Magnets or Magic? (school release day), ages 3.5-6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Heritage Center. Explore magnetic fields through hands-on experiments. Cost: $20.

Battling Robo Botz (school release day), ages 7-11, 12:30-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Steve Michaud Park Community Building, 17100 Ipava Ave. Build simple motorized robots and battle for the title “Best Bot.” After each round, teams will reconfigure their robot to build it bigger, better and stronger using their newfound knowledge of mechanical movement. Cost: $27.

Rosemount KCs host spaghetti dinner

The Rosemount Knights of Columbus will host a spaghetti dinner 5:45-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Joseph Social Hall, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount. A freewill offering will be taken to support youth programs at the Church of St. Joseph.

Therapy available on Christmas Day

Thrive Therapy, Burnsville, will have 30- or 60-minute phone call appointments available Dec. 25 for anyone who finds themselves in need this weekend. Those who feel they will need additional support on Sunday can call 612-568-6050 to set up a phone appointment.