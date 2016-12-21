Business Buzz for the week of Dec. 23

Open Door Pantry receives donation from Merchants Bank

Merchants Bank’s “Swipe Out Hunger” Facebook giveaway concluded with a $150 donation to The Open Door Pantry. The bank donated 5 cents each time a Merchants Bank credit card or debit card was used between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7, for a total of $10,000 to be split among 12 food shelves. The total donation amount was determined by the percentage of votes cast for each food shelf on Merchants Bank’s Facebook page. More than 5,841 votes were cast in this year’s giveaway. From left, LuAnne Olson, Merchants Bank; Nancy Wester, The Open Door; Brian Wester, Merchants Bank. Merchants Bank has local offices in Apple Valley, Lakeville and Rosemount. (Photo submitted)

Boroff named executive director of cable association

Burnsville resident Anna Boroff has been hired as executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association.

She was most recently the senior public policy director and state lobbyist for the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, assisting farmers in developing federal and state policy and improving government relations strategies. Prior to the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Boroff spent close to 10 years at the Minnesota Legislature, most recently as leadership staff for the House majority leader (2010-12).

Boroff earned a political science degree from Bethel University. She is a life-long Minnesotan who lives with her husband and four boys in Burnsville.

“Anna is the exact person we were seeking to fill this important role for the cable and telecommunications industry in Minnesota,” said Bill Jensen, MCCA board chair and group vice president at Mediacom. “Her strong legislative background, association experience and vision will help position our association well for the future. We are excited to have Anna on our team!”

Boroff replaces Mike Martin, who announced his retirement in 2015 after leading the MCCA for over three decades. The MCCA is a trade association that represents all of Minnesota’s major cable companies.

Fairview, Blue Cross reach agreement

Fairview and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota have reached an agreement on a contract that allows Fairview clinics and hospitals to remain as participating providers in Blue Cross’ provider networks. The contract was set to expire at midnight on Friday, Dec. 31. The new contract is in effect through the end of 2018.

Blue Cross members can continue to receive care at a Fairview clinic or facility with uninterrupted coverage. Members can find more information at www.bluecrossmn.com or by calling the customer service number on the back of their ID card. Fairview also has information at www.fairview.org. Yoko Breckenridge

AV real estate agent honored

Coldwell Banker Burnet real estate agent Yoko Breckenridge was recently honored by the Japan America Society of Minnesota with its Walter Mondale Award for her contributions to building understanding, cooperation and respect between the people of Japan and Minnesota.

Breckenridge has been a leader, member and long-time supporter of JASM. She created, developed and grew The Japanese Library in Bloomington. The private library contains over 40,000 Japanese books and 4,000 videos on a broad range of topics including children’s books, young adult, fiction and non-fiction classics, business books and Japanese comic books. The library is also used for monthly meetings of Nihonjinkai, a local group that supports Japanese who live in Minnesota and makes connections with people who love Japanese culture.

“In addition to her great success as a Realtor, Yoko is a tireless advocate for cultural exchange between Japanese Americans and the community throughout Minnesota” said Robin Peterson, president of Coldwell Banker Burnet. “We are proud of her dedication and commitment to her real estate clients and to her cultural heritage and community.”

Breckenridge originally arrived in Redwood, Minnesota, as a “Japanese war bride” after the end of World War II. She rose from an original career as a barber to becoming a successful real estate agent. Breckenridge became licensed in 1979 and in 1980 affiliated with Coldwell Banker in its Apple Valley office, where she continues to be associated. By 1982 Breckenridge was the top selling agent in the company among some 450 agents. Today, at 83, she continues as an active Coldwell Banker Burnet independent sales associate.

The Mondale Award is presented annually by the Japan American Society of Minnesota to individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Japan-Minnesota relationship through a variety of leadership, activities, projects and initiatives. The award was created in 1997 by the society for the Japan-Minnesota Partnership to honor the work of Walter Mondale as ambassador to Japan during the Clinton administration. Mondale and his wife Joan were the first to receive the award to recognize his service as ambassador and her ongoing efforts to promote the arts in both countries. Marshall McFadden

Lakeville native joins Boulay

Lakeville native Marshall McFadden has been hired as a tax associate by Boulay, a Twin Cities accounting and consulting firm. He joins Boulay’s Tax Department as a recent graduate of North Dakota State University.

Hy-Vee donates Hormel hams

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with the Twin Cities Salvation Army to give away 5,700 Hormel hams to families in need this holiday season.

The hams will be provided to families participating in the Salvation Army’s five Toy Shop events. Each Toy Shop provides toys to families who are pre-registered.

This year, participating families at each event will also receive a free ham from Hy-Vee employees. Hy-Vee will then donate any hams remaining after the events to the Salvation Army so they can serve hot meals at their facilities.

The Salvation Army’s Toy Shops are held annually, but this is the first time food will be provided to those who are registered. More than 5,000 families are expected at the events.

Hy-Vee received 5,700 10-pound hams through a partnership with Hormel. This donation is the largest single donation Hormel has ever provided to Hy-Vee through its charitable program.

Hy-Vee has stores locally in Eagan and Lakeville. Rebecca Krug

Counseling office opens in Lakeville

Rebecca Krug, MA, LMFT, BCPC, of Collaborative Counseling LLC, has opened a new professional counseling practice at 8500 210th St. W., Suite 140F, Lakeville.

Krug is a licensed marriage and family therapist, a board-approved professional counselor, as well as a Minnesota state-approved licensed supervisor for licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed professional clinical counselors.

Her areas of treatment include trauma, self-harm, self-esteem, performance issues, chemical health, severe and persistent mental illness, personality disorders, depression, anxiety, GLBT and gender, sports and performance, accident recovery, shame, grief and loss, change/transition, parenting, life balance, weight and body issues.

She has over 10 years of experience in the mental health field. Krug received her bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology at Argosy in Eagan. Her supervision certification is from the University of Minnesota.

The practice is open Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday by appointment. Clinical licensure supervision for students also is available by appointment at 763-210-9966.

Krug can be reached at 763-210-9966 or [email protected]. Call for more information or to schedule an intake.

Eatchel named association chair

Nikki Eatchel, senior vice president of assessment at Eagan-based Scantron Corporation, has been named the 2017 chair of the board of directors for the Association of Test Publishers, assuming the role on Jan. 1. Established in 1992, ATP is an international, nonprofit, trade organization representing domestic and global providers of tests and assessment tools for clinical, occupational, certification, licensing and educational uses.

For more than 20 years, Eatchel has worked as an expert in the field of assessment development and psychometrics, specializing in large-scale, global assessment programs. Currently, she oversees Scantron’s assessment division ensuring the quality and integrity of its products and solutions.

As ATP chair, Eatchel will continue to focus on its initiatives such as data privacy and will execute the association’s ongoing mission to drive the assessment conversation. Eatchel also has served ATP as chair of the Security Committee, as a board director since 2014, and was recognized as industry leader in the European-ATP Hackathon in 2015.