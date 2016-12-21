College news for the week of Dec. 23

Apple Valley

Rachel Carlson, of Apple Valley, has been awarded a Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowship in Human Rights and Law at World Without Genocide. She is a law student alumna of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul. Carlson, daughter of Marsha and Robert Carlson, is a School of Environmental Studies graduate.

Burnsville/Eagan

Milwaukee (Wisconsin) School of Engineering, fall honors list, Damien Phakousonh, of Burnsville.

Victoria Dutcher, of Eagan, has been awarded a Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowship in Human Rights and Law at World Without Genocide. She is a third-year law student at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul. Dutcher, daughter of Paul and Melinda Dutcher, is an Eagan High School graduate.

Winona State University, fall graduate, Lauren Praska, of Eagan, B.S., teaching, elementary education, summa cum laude.

Lakeville

Biola University, La Mirada, California, fall dean’s list, Benjamin Larson, of Lakeville.

Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, Dean’s Scholarship recipient, Anna Peterson, of Lakeville.

Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, Martin Luther Award recipient, Carson Hagen, of Lakeville.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, December graduate, Taylor Kerl, of Lakeville, B.S., mechanical engineering.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas, December graduate, Tyler Griffin, of Lakeville, B.B.A., marketing and B.B.A., entrepreneurship.

To submit college news items, email: [email protected].