District 196 Community Education classes

District 196 Community Education will offer the following classes. To register, or for more information, call 651-423-7920 or visit www.district196.org/ce.

Yoga with Stacy, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9 to March 20 (skip Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and 27), Diamond Path Elementary, $75.

Gentle Yoga with Ronda, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 16 (skip Feb. 9), Northview Elementary, $39.

Gentle Yoga with Joanne, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 18 to Feb. 15 (skip Feb. 8), Echo Park Elementary, $35.

Adaptive Yoga with Kim and Ronda, Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 (skip Feb. 8), Northview Elementary, $35.

Family Yoga with Anna, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 to March 1, Dakota Ridge School, $49 adult-child pair, $24.50 additional child.

PIYO with Jenny, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 to Feb. 27, Parkview Elementary, $49.

Tai Chi Sun Style, 10-11 a.m., Saturdays, Feb. 4 to March 18, Rosemount Middle School, $69.

Tai Chi Sun Style Intermediate, 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 to March 18, Rosemount Middle School, $79.

Tai Chi Yang Style, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6 to March 20, Rosemount Middle School, $69.

Tai Chi Yang Style Intermediate, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6 to March 20, Rosemount Middle School, $69.

Aikido, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15 to March 22, Black Hawk Middle School, $35.

Zumba Gold, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 28 (skip Feb. 7 and 14), Northview Elementary, $45.

Zumba Toning with Sharon, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 2, Thomas Lake Elementary, $45.

Zumba with Verena, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 to Feb. 18, Highland Elementary, $49.

Indoor Cycling, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6 to March 13, Rosemount Middle School, $49.

Cardio Strength, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2 to March 16 (skip Feb. 9 and 23), Southview Elementary, $39.

Walk Until Your Heart’s Content, Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, Jan. 23 to April 29, Dakota Hills, Valley and Rosemount middle schools. Cost: $12 per person, $17 per couple, $20 per family; seniors 55 and older, $10 per person, $15 per couple.

Your Core, Pelvic Floor and More, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $39.