Farmington Community Education classes

Farmington Community Education will offer the following classes. Register at https://farmington.thatscommunityed.com/. Call 651-460-3200 for more information.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Parent and Child Painting (MVE-CE); Minnesota Health Care Directive (ISC).

Monday, Jan. 9: Winter gymnastics session begins (ISC).

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Healthy Heart Yoga (RVE).

Friday, Jan. 13: Sports Conditioning (ISC).

Saturday, Jan. 14: Winter swim lessons start (DMS); Springboard Diving (DMS); Tiger Cubs Youth Cheerleading Clinic (FHS); Total Body Conditioning (FHS); auditions for “Rumpelstiltskin Private Eye” (BMS).

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Zumba (MVE).

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Open Woodshop – Beginning to Advanced (DMS).

Thursday, Jan. 19: Grandmasters of Chess (RVE); Retire Wisely Workshop (MVE); Rustic Memories Photo Board (MVE); Zumba (MVE).

Saturday, Jan. 21: Babysitter Training (DMS).

Monday, Jan. 23: Acoustic Guitar for Song and Voice (adults) (MVE).

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Amazing Cartoon Creations (NTE); Acoustic Guitar for Song and Voice (adults) (MVE).

Thursday, Jan. 26: Four Nights for Two Hearts – Date Night! (MVE).

Monday, Jan. 30: Amazing & Messy Party Art (NTE); Amazing Cartoon Creations (MVE); Babysitter Training (Monday and Tuesday) (MVE); Kung Fu – Youth (DMS); Kung Fu – Adult (DMS); Hypnosis for Weight Loss and Stop Smoking (RMS, Rosemount).

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Amazing & Messy Party Art (RVE); Intro to Social Media Marketing (Tilden Community Center, Hastings).

Wednesday, Feb. 1: LEGO X: Hammers & Ballerinas (RVE); Amazing & Messy Party Art (FES).

Thursday, Feb. 2: LEGO X: Hammers & Ballerinas (NTE); Amazing & Messy Party Art (ARE); Discover Historic Farmington (Masonic Lodge, Farmington); Kung Fu – Youth (DMS); Kung Fu – Adult (DMS).

Friday, Feb. 3: Amazing & Messy Party Art (MVE).