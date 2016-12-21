Five tax return tips for college students

College students are typically at one of the lowest tax rates, but wading through education credits, financial aid and savings plans can make their tax returns complex.

“Discussing taxes with your college-age kids may not seem necessary. However, as kids start coming home for the holidays, ensure you’re both on the same page for tax season because there are special tax considerations for both students and parents,” said Ann Etter, CPA, vice president at Goodney & Associates, PA in Northfield. “Consulting with a certified public accountant is one of the best ways to simplify this process and ensure you don’t miss any details on your return.”

These five tax tips from the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants will help college students — and their parents — navigate tax returns from freshman year to graduation.

1. Work study counts toward income, but financial aid rarely does.

In many cases, grants, scholarships and loans through FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and other financial aid have little to no effect on tax returns; money given for education is generally not taxable. However, if the student received scholarships and grants in excess of tuition, fees, supplies, books and equipment, this may count as reportable taxable income.

If work study is a component of financial aid, the income earned will be reported on the student’s tax return, assuming the student made enough to be required to file.

2. A full-time student’s income threshold for filing a return is $6,300.

In some cases, full-time students will not earn enough to need to file a return. The current income limit is $6,300 for a dependent who did not have anything withheld and who has no unearned income.

If a student had income tax withheld and income is less than $6,300, file to get a refund. The filing limit is different if a student has investment accounts that generate interest, dividends or capital gains. A certified public accountant is your best resource to understand filing limits based on income.

3. Funds from 529 plans should be spent in the same calendar year they are withdrawn.

For tax returns, the IRS looks at the calendar year, not the academic year. To avoid issues and a potential tax burden, make sure withdrawn funds from 529 plans are put toward tuition expenses in the same calendar year.

4. Have a conversation about the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC).

The AOTC is available for the first four years of undergraduate school. To qualify, the student must be enrolled more than half time, and have $4,000 of school expenses not paid for by grants, scholarships, or 529 or other education plan distributions. Loans and out-of-pocket payments for tuition, fees, supplies, books and equipment that are required by the school count toward expenses.

Typically, the AOTC is claimed by a student’s parent(s) when the student is a dependent, but there are rare cases when a student may claim the AOTC instead. Certified public accountants can help determine which approach is best for your unique situation.

5. Form 1098-T must be in hand when claiming education credits.

Form 1098-T is sent to students, but typically used by parents when the student is a dependent. New this year, the form must be in hand when claiming education credits. Make sure to bring a copy of this form to your certified public accountant, as education credits can be worth up to $2,500.

