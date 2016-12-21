Meeting at Trump Tower

A U.S. Conference of Mayors delegation met with President-elect Donald Trump Dec. 15. From left are Mayor Mitchell Landrieu, New Orleans; Mayor Stephen Benjamin, Columbia, S.C.; Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Burnsville; Trump; Mayor Mick Cornett, Oklahoma City, conference president; and Tom Cochran, conference CEO and executive director. (Submitted photo)

Kautz, mayors

discuss issues with president-elect

The foyer outside the office was “very beautiful,” not “huge.” The office itself was “not ostentatious,” the desk a “normal desk.”

Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz formed these impressions Dec. 15 while visiting the 26th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan, home of Donald Trump’s private office and the epicenter of the president-elect’s transition team.

Kautz was part of a five-member delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which she led as president from 2009-2011. The group met with Trump for a half hour and had a separate meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

“Both he and Vice President-elect Pence were very engaging, very personable, friendly, and they listened,” said Burnsville’s mayor since 1995, the first Minnesotan and fifth woman to lead the nonpartisan mayors group for cities of 30,000 or more. “So I’m very optimistic about the direction of the relationship, and I think we created a very solid rapport.”

In broad strokes, Kautz said, the Republican president-elect agreed with the mayors on their top priorities, though policy details have yet to emerge from the new administration.

“He looked directly at me when I was speaking and making remarks about the things that we need as mayors throughout the country,” she said. “But he’s also very competitive. He asked, ‘How is the current administration working on all of those things? If they’re not doing as well, we’re going to do better.’ ”

The mayors group, led by President Mick Cornett, mayor of Oklahoma City, focused on tax-exempt bonds, infrastructure, public safety and economic vitality, Kautz said.

Cities are “the engine of the economy,” she said. “We drive it. (Trump) looked at me and said, ‘I get it; I’m there.’ ”

Trump strongly supported continued tax exemptions for bonds sold by local and state governments to fund infrastructure projects, according to the mayors. President Obama has proposed capping the benefit to higher-income bond investors, and some observers say House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, hasn’t been clear about how he would treat the tax exemption for municipal bond interest in his proposed tax reforms.

“This has been going on for years, and we’ve been fighting and pushing back,” Kautz said.

Though a frequently gridlocked Congress passed a $305 billion, five-year highway bill last year, Kautz said it doesn’t cover the nation’s needs. She awaits details on Trump’s developing plans for building infrastructure through public-private partnerships, but warned against “unintended consequences” from such arrangements.

“There’s a lot of tails to that,” she said. “And then how is it going to affect taxes when they’re going to do tax reform? All of these things are very complicated.”

Trump met alone with the group, without aides, Kautz said.

“He has a desk, and then he has a little round table for meetings,” she said. “Around his desk there are six chairs. It’s like people come in and sit around his desk and things get done. That’s how our meeting was also — we sat around his desk.”

Kautz said she has “worked very well with four presidents,” noting that as mayor, her ties to Washington, D.C., date back to the “Clinton Cops” days of her first term, when Burnsville landed grant money to hire more officers.

In 2009, when she was second vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and in line to lead the group, Kautz was one of the mayors chosen to address Obama at a meeting on an economic stimulus package.

She said of Trump’s election: “He is our president, the people have spoken. I have worked with every president, whether they were people I voted for or didn’t vote for. And we worked well. Because at the end of the day, it’s about what’s good for Burnsville, what’s good for Minnesota and what’s good for America.”