Accusations pepper District 194 meeting

Heated discussion leads to numerous accusations

Heated discussion and accusations flew between elected officials at the end of a long District 194 School Board meeting Tuesday.

Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis say Board Chair Michelle Volk asked Superintendent Lisa Snyder to resign after informing Snyder she did not have board support to renew her contract.

Volk vehemently denied the comments and said it was Snyder’s decision to resign.

Snyder, who unexpectedly announced her resignation Nov. 17, said in an email to Sun Thisweek she chose to resign.

“and I am looking forward to a new challenge and opportunity,” Snyder said. “At this point in my career, there are a number of opportunities available to me that will allow me to utilize my experiences, passion and talents to positively contribute to the profession that I love: education.

The discussion occurred after administrative staff had been dismissed so the board could discuss how it would organize its leadership for 2017.

Keliher suggested Lewis serve as vice-chair and she sought the role of treasurer for herself, but the other four board members did not support any change.

Portions of the meeting were recorded and posted live on Facebook by several members of the public, including Jackie Craig, a former School Board candidate.