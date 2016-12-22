A fond farewell for Rosemount city administrator

Rosemount City Administrator Dwight Johnson talks with those who attended a reception in honor of the retiring leader of the city for the past eight years. Johnson said during the reception that he has completed his move from Rosemount to St. Paul and he looks forward to the next chapter in his life. Johnson has overseen the development of many projects in the city, including the completion of the Steeple Center addition, which is where the reception was held. In attendance were many city of Rosemount leaders along with those from surrounding communities. Johnson’s last day on the job is next week. New City Administrator Logan Martin, who has previously served as the city administrator in Bayport, will start at the beginning of 2017. (Photo by Tad Johnson)