Cantus (Photo by Curtis Johnson)

Men’s vocal ensemble Cantus will present their “No Greater Love Than This” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.

The Minneapolis-based group is billed as “the premier men’s vocal ensemble” in the United States, and the concert features songs touching on war, conflict and soldiers’ experiences.

Tickets are $32-$35 and are available online at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640. More about Cantus is at www.cantussings.org.