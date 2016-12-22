Cougars’ victory gives them breathing room

South beats Eagan 4-3 in duel for SSC girls hockey lead Eagan’s Megan Plaschko

Lakeville South has faith in its depth. If the Cougars can send three productive lines over the boards, coach Mark Johnson said, good results will follow eventually.

That’s what happened Saturday night when the Cougars played Eagan for first place in South Suburban Conference girls hockey. South overcame a sluggish first period and rallied to beat the Wildcats 4-3 at Hasse Arena. Lakeville South is 9-0 in the conference (10-3 overall) and has a three-point lead over Eagan (6-1-2, 6-3-2). Four different players scored for the Cougars, with junior forward Allison McKinney getting the winner 2 minutes, 42 seconds into the third period.

The game matched what are probably the South Suburban’s two deepest teams. Emily Fischer and Halle Gill are South’s top two scorers but it was McKinney, who hadn’t scored in the Cougars’ first 11 games, who got the game-winner. Eagan junior forward Taylor Anderson, a Minnesota-Duluth commit, attracts a lot of attention, but the Wildcats have 13 players with at least one goal.

“We were a little flat the first period,” Johnson said after Saturday’s game. “We didn’t quite have what we usually play with. Once our three lines got rolling over the boards, they went really hard. When we roll three lines, we can really step up our game.”

Anderson, who had a goal and assist against Lakeville South, had 10 goals and 16 points in Eagan’s first 10 games. “Taylor is having a great season, but I’m also pleased that when you look at our stats, you see we have a lot of players contributing,” Eagan head coach Dan Wilson said. “We think we can compete with any team in the state and one of the reasons is our depth.”

Gill scored at 2:07 of the first period against Eagan before the Wildcats took the lead on goals by Anderson and Megan Plaschko. South regained the lead in the second period on goals by Maddy Fox and Fischler, but a power-play goal by Plaschko with 1:28 left in the second tied the game again.

Plaschko did not have a goal this season before getting two (along with one assist) against South. On Friday, Eagan planned to have Plaschko work with the top power-play unit, but practice was canceled because of a snowstorm. The Eagan coaches decided to go with the new group anyway and it paid dividends immediately; Plaschko had a goal and assist on the power play.

The stat sheet showed Eagan with a 16-4 advantage in shots on goal in the third period (and 34-18 for the game), but South’s Gill said the Cougars played the third period exactly the way they needed.

“We were conditioned in the third period. We had it in their zone the whole time. They couldn’t get it out,” Gill said. “I think we’re very well trained.”

Lakeville South also didn’t practice Friday, which Gill said might have affected the team’s start Saturday. “We didn’t have a terrible (first) period, but we knew what level we could get to and I think we finally reached that in the third,” she added.

Johnson didn’t seem bothered by the shot total, either. “One thing I really like about watching these girls is they get stronger as the game goes on. They get the job done, and good goaltending really helps,” he said.

As for the goaltending, South junior Lexi Baker made 31 saves and came into this week with a 2.37 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. After backing up Chloe Crosby on South’s state tournament team last season, Baker has made a smooth transition to the starting job. Her teammates aren’t surprised.

“She’s not really a goalie where you can mess with her mind a lot,” Fischler said. “I never really have to worry about her. She’s pretty much the only one on the team you never have to worry about.”

Even though Eagan lost Saturday’s game, Wilson said he thought the Wildcats would carry forth some confidence. “I thought we dominated the game at times,” he said. “It was disappointing to lose, but we now know we can play with a team of that caliber, maybe even outplay them.”

Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 6-3 at home on Tuesday. The Cougars' next game is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, against Maple Grove in the first round of the Edina holiday tournament at Braemar Arena.