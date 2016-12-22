Dakota County Public Health talks about mental illness

Effort aims to get people help, reduce suicide rate

Twin Cities-based Suicide Awareness Voices of Education focuses its efforts on teen suicide prevention along with other resources. More information is at SAVE.org or 952-946-7998.

Dakota County Public Health is making a concerted effort to remove the stigma that surrounds talking about mental illness and suicide.

In the past few months, the agency with longtime adolescent health coordinator Shannon Bailey leading the effort to get conversations started about mental illness and suicide has conducted “Make It OK” training throughout Dakota County.

Facilitators have spoken to groups like Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District social workers, school nurses, South St. Paul-Mendota-Heights-Eagan school officials and Lakeville South staff members.

“My goal from a public health perspective is to inform key community leaders on the mental health evidence-based best practices so their agencies can incorporate strategies into their policies and practices,” Bailey said. “Educating people on the signs and symptoms of mental illnesses is important but we can’t stop there.”

Last Thursday, Bailey spoke with the One Rosemount leaders group that includes representatives from local schools, churches and civic groups.

“I would like to continue the conversation on how to promote mental health and suicide prevention with each leader and their agencies,” Bailey said after the meeting.

Mental illness has been identified by Dakota County Public Health and every other public agency in the metro area as the No. 1 priority in their most recent five-year assessments of the top issues to address.

It ranked right next to chronic disease and obesity, according to Bailey.

She said one in five people live with a mental illness, and it’s most important to get people help in addressing their needs before a tragedy like suicide occurs.

Dakota County Public Health offers a range of resources for dealing with the death of a family member or friend. More information is at dakotacounty.us or 651-554-6100.

Bailey said it is impossible to prove that Dakota County’s focus on Make It OK training and other public communication efforts with regard to mental illness and suicide are responsible for a drop in suicides this year, but she knows the more people talk about their thoughts and feelings, the better the outcomes.

“All of our work in the community has contributed to this (decline),” Bailey said referring to the culture in schools, churches and businesses that getting help for mental illness is accepted and encouraged.

She said Dakota County is on pace to have a reduction in the number of suicides by about 15 to 25. As of the Dec. 15 presentation, there were 30 suicides reported in Dakota County in 2016.

Nearly half of the suicides this year were among those 50 and older, while men ages 18-24 accounted for 15 and those under 18 accounted for five.

Bailey said those numbers illustrate that suicide is not confined to adolescents and the community needs to find better support mechanisms for older adults and young adult males.

“As leaders you all have an important role from this day forward,” Bailey told the group. “Don’t talk quietly about mental illness. Our challenge is to make it OK to talk about mental illness.”

Bailey related several stories about people who have lived with mental illness for up to 60 years who have revealed their struggles for the first time during some of her presentations.

Those stories of people known very well by those in these presentation groups illustrate how pervasive mental illness is, how hidden it can be and the humanity of it.

Bailey said medical research has shown there is a biological reason for mental illness as those who have these illnesses inherited them through their DNA.

It’s not anyone’s fault they have a mental illness, and it should be treated as such, according to Bailey.

For the same biological reasons, more boys and young men die from suicide as their brains don’t allow them to talk about their problems or crisis moments.

Bailey said 90 percent of Dakota County suicides are by boys and men.

She offered advice in engaging with boys and young men (or anyone) who have become withdrawn or had a sudden change in behavior.

She said the best way to approach a person who may be in a crisis is to first tell them that they are loved and supported.

After telling the person that one is concerned about changes in their behavior, directly ask them if they have been having thoughts of killing themselves.

Bailey said the conversations will take two different paths at this point. If the person says no, relief comes to the conversation.

If the person says yes, Bailey said that person needs to know what they have shared took courage and that “I will walk alongside you to get help.”

Participants in the Dec. 15 session said they appreciated both the information that put mental illness into perspective and practical tools people can use in addressing mental illness on a personal level.

“The most important element for me was how to communicate or talk about suicide at city (community) level,” said Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste. “Suicide is a public health problem and learning about the issue was tremendously valuable. Having ministers and principals at the meeting helped me understand the responsibilities leaders have helping survivors of suicide loss deal with grief and loss.”

Bailey offered much advice to the leaders in how to handle communication after a suicide has taken place.

Rosemount High School Principal John Wollersheim said he’s gone through the training before, but added that: “I think there is real power in our leaders hearing this message together. Awareness citywide is a great step in the right direction.”

He said the meeting offered him a chance to update his contact list with area clergy leaders.

“I thought the presentation was great,” said Rosemount Family Resource Center Coordinator Natalie Schmidgall. “I know that working in a resource center most of the families we work with are in crisis and often times we come across families who live with mental illness.”

She said she is going to educate volunteers and co-workers about the importance of breaking down the stigma of mental illness and suicide.

“I think that the more we can educate and discuss these the topics the more we can take a holistic approach when working with our families and create a positive environment that everyone feels comfortable to be their self,” she said.

“When someone can truly connect it provides an opportunity to pick up on things. At the resource center we have been able to provide resources during these moments because of our connections we have with our families and the approach we take. I hope we can continue to break down the stigma, educate and continue to support and make proper referrals so that we can support those who live with mental illness each and every day and ultimately help save lives.”

Bailey said she and others trained in offering the “Make It OK” session are available to meet with local groups. To find out more, contact Dakota County Public Health at [email protected] or 651-554-6100.

St. Paul-based National Alliance on Mental Illness also holds several support group and training events in Dakota County. More information is at namihelps.org or 651-645-2948.

Suicide prevention resources are at Suicide Awareness Voices of Education’s website save.org or 952-946-7998.

Email Tad Johnson at

[email protected]