Eagles get it done again against Panthers

Apple Valley pulls away in second half in SSC opener Apple Valley guard Tre Jones scores on a reverse layup as Lakeville North’s Nathan Reuvers tries to block the shot. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Apple Valley and Lakeville North have emerged as Minnesota high school boys basketball powers, with both schools winning state championships within the last five years.

But in the rivalry between the schools, everything has been going Apple Valley’s way. Tuesday night, the Eagles pulled away in the second half and won 71-63 at North in both teams’ South Suburban Conference opener. It’s Apple Valley’s 10th consecutive victory over Lakeville North, a streak that has lasted close to five years.

Both teams have had a diet of highly ranked opponents since the season started, but Tuesday’s game had a little extra meaning.

“We’ve had a tough non-schedule leading up to this point, and having our first conference game against Lakeville North, the No. 2 team in the state (in Class 4A), we knew we couldn’t take a step back,” said Apple Valley guard Tre Jones. “It was a blast. That’s what you look forward to in high school basketball. They had a lot of people from their community come out tonight. We had a lot of fans also, and it was a packed gym. Two of the top teams in the state going at it, that’s just really fun.”

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime before sixth-ranked Apple Valley (5-1) took control, holding Lakeville North (3-1) to 33 percent shooting in the second half. Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.

“In the first half, I thought we did a great job of taking them out of the stuff they wanted to do,” Lakeville North coach John Oxton said. “They changed their offense in the second half and spread it out a bit more. We had some trouble containing their dribble drive.

“There were a lot of things we were very pleased with, and we’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, too. As I’ve told our kids, we don’t have to be great right now. We just have to be a little better every day.”

Nathan Reuvers, the Panthers’ 6-foot-10 forward, scored 25 points on 8-for-25 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. He hit three three-pointers in the closing minutes after Apple Valley built a 15-point lead.

Tyler Wahl had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out, the kind of performance North coaches have been waiting to see from the sophomore wing, Oxton said. Senior guard Jalen Lucas had 12 points and four rebounds for North.

Apple Valley used a rotation of defenders against the University of Wisconsin-bound Reuvers. “He’s 6-10 and can shoot the three, so you almost have to guard him with your biggest guy, which traditionally is not your quickest guy,” Apple Valley coach Zach Goring said. “He has very good perimeter skills. He’s also very crafty and creative around the hoop, which makes him a tough matchup. We had three guys who I thought did a pretty good job on him.”

Mohamed Kone and Nathan Macho had 13 points each for Apple Valley, with Mason Morse scoring 12. Luke Martens got six rebounds in about 13 minutes of playing time.

Goring said he likes his team’s balance but was relieved to not lose Jones to fouls. The Eagles junior picked up his fourth foul with 3:45 remaining.

“I knew he wouldn’t gamble. He pretty much shut it down and kept his hands back defensively, but I was worried about him getting a charge with how aggressive he is going to the basket,” Goring said. “If he fouls out with 3:30 left, it’s likely a different game.”

“I knew I couldn’t foul again because our coach wanted the ball in my hands,” Jones said. “I had to pay a little more attention, be a little smarter out there so I didn’t pick up a cheap one.”

Lakeville North plays at Woodbury on Thursday night before playing host to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Northfield in its annual holiday tournament beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. “We get another chance to play almost right away (against Woodbury), and that’s the beauty of the game,” Oxton said. “I think it will be good for us.”

Apple Valley goes to the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud next week. The Eagles play a Wisconsin school, Madison East, in the first round before facing another Minnesota heavyweight, Maple Grove, on the second day. Maple Grove’s top player is guard Brad Davison, who’s soon to be Reuvers’ teammate at Wisconsin.

But first the Eagles have a few days to savor their victory in the conference opener. And savor it they will.

“It’s a great win against a very good team,” Goring said.