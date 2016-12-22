Irish’s start encouraging, but road ahead is tough

Unbeaten boys basketball team faces challenging stretch in January Rosemount’s Myka Edmond brings the ball upcourt during the Irish’s victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Beating the seventh-ranked team in the state could be a signature moment for the Rosemount boys basketball program, but coach Keenan Shelton stopped short of calling it that.

Maybe because the Irish are hoping their signature moment is still to come. The Irish were 5-0 after beating Burnsville 60-58 in double overtime in their South Suburban Conference opener Tuesday, which also was their first road game of the season. Two games a week against some of the toughest competition in the state will be the true test of Rosemount’s progress.

“We know our conference is the toughest in the state,” Shelton said. “There are no nights off. But we believe we can compete with those teams. With the exception of Apple Valley, we’ve beaten every team in the conference the last two years.”

Rosemount’s non-conference schedule includes a 73-64 victory Dec. 13 over Woodbury, the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A. Rosemount also has a 66-59 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, ranked 12th in Class 3A, as well as victories over Hastings and Roseville.

Asked if Woodbury is the strongest team the Irish have played so far this season, Shelton said, “I don’t know if I could say that. Woodbury is the deepest team we’ve played, one through eight. But Benilde is a solid program. They did some things Woodbury doesn’t, and Woodbury did some things Benilde doesn’t.”

What neither team did was beat the Irish. Senior forward Luke Loehr scored 24 points against Woodbury and 17 against BSM. His brother Alec, also a senior forward, scored 27 against BSM and 17 against Woodbury. Combined, the twins are averaging about 39 points a game, or almost 60 percent of Rosemount’s team average.

Last month the Loehr twins signed to play basketball at the U.S. Naval Academy, where leadership training will be part of the curriculum. Shelton has asked them to put their leadership skills to use now.

“We want that from all of our captains,” said Shelton, who has the Loehr twins plus senior guards Myka Edmond and Ethan Engdahl as captains.”I think they trust me more as a coach because it’s my third season here. We also need effort from them because if they give a good effort every night, it filters down to the rest of the team.”

Another senior, guard Blake Tamminen, has been part of the regular rotation, as has junior guard Luke Siwek.

Shelton said the Irish have been going about seven or eight deep and would like to find a little more bench strength for the conference schedule.

The coach said he has been pleased with Rosemount’s defense. The philosophy has been to make opponents hit tough shots from the perimeter if they’re going to score.

“We’ve done a good job of containing the ball, not letting opponents get to the paint,” Shelton said. “We’ve been able to make teams try to beat us from the perimeter. And we’ve also rebounded well, which has helped us get our offense going.”

Edmond had 15 points and Siwek nine in the victory over Woodbury as the Irish look to develop offensive threats besides the Loehr twins. Siwek scored 12 points in the victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Irish play host to Minneapolis Washburn in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday, then will go more than two weeks without a game before returning to the court Jan. 6 at Lakeville North. The first half of January is an especially difficult stretch as the Irish play Lakeville North, Apple Valley, Shakopee and Hopkins in a nine-day span. North, Apple Valley and Hopkins are ranked in the top six in Class 4A and have won the last four state large-school championships.