Lightning jumps into South Suburban hockey lead

Eastview tops AV to stay undefeated in league Eastview’s Noah Lindner (17) and Will Hovde (22), along with goalie Ben Beattie, keep the puck out of the Lightning net during a 1-0 victory last week at Lakeville South. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Eastview’s 4-1 victory over Apple Valley last Saturday, combined with Prior Lake’s loss to Rosemount, sent the Lightning to the top of the South Suburban Conference boys hockey standings.

The Lightning, 4-0 in the conference and 5-2 overall, also has a five-game winning streak after dropping its first two games of the season.

It’s not difficult to find the reason for the turnaround. Eastview allowed 13 goals in its first two games, losses to St. Thomas Academy and Hill-Murray, but only five in its last five games, and just two in the last four games.

Ben Beattie, a junior, has been in goal for all four of Eastview’s conference victories and has a 1.98 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He stopped 39 shots in a 1-0 victory over Lakeville South on Dec. 15. Zach Herro, a junior, has played two games in goal, including a 3-0 victory over Hastings on Dec. 13.

After falling behind Apple Valley 1-0 in Saturday’s game at Apple Valley Sports Arena, Eastview struck back with goals by Noah Lindner and Tyler Kukowski less than two minutes apart late in the second period. In the third, Jesse Fan and Nate Bordson scored 27 seconds apart to expand Eastview’s lead. Senior forward Jake Ford had two assists and Beattie made 14 saves.

Eastview and Lakeville South combined for 71 shots on goal in their Dec. 13 South Suburban Conference game, but only one found its way into the net. Junior forward Chris Fan scored the game’s only goal 2 minutes, 42 seconds into the third period, with Jesse Fan and Zach Anderson assisting.

Chris Fan, Jesse Fan and Anderson are the Lightning’s scoring leaders, each with seven points through seven games. Anderson leads the team with four goals. Ford has six points, and Lindner and Kukowski have five each.

Apple Valley (3-4 overall, 1-3 South Suburban) held Eastview to 19 shots Saturday, but the Eagles saw the game get away from them in the second and third periods. That came less than two days after they lost a two-goal lead against Farmington and fell to the Tigers 4-2. Apple Valley also lost a one-goal game against Prior Lake, which until Saturday was tied for the conference lead.

“I think our kids have seen that when we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re getting some good results,” Eagles coach Chris Sikich said. “For whatever reason, sometimes we deviate from our plan. We came out strong in the first period against Eastview and kept it up early in the second period, when we scored. We had a bit of a letdown later in the second period and (Eastview) got two quick goals, and then they got two more quick ones in the third.”

Ryan Gale scored Apple Valley’s goal against Eastview at 4:37 of the second period. Will Wright and Chad Messerich assisted. Junior goalie Lucky Bolden made 15 saves.

After dealing with some injuries early in the season, Sikich said the Eagles are healthy now and are skating three lines and five defensemen regularly. Senior forward Branden Penz is their leading scorer with nine points (five goals, four assists) through seven games. Wright, who has seven points, has returned to defense after seeing some time at forward because of the Eagles’ injuries.

“When we’ve played well, we haven’t spent a lot of time in our defensive zone,” Sikich said. “We’ve been able to keep the puck in the offensive zone. We haven’t allowed more than 25 shots in a game all season. Now we just need to be a little more consistent.”

Part of that sought-after consistency would include putting more pucks in the net. Apple Valley has 19 goals through seven games, and 13 of those came in non-conference victories over Coon Rapids and Owatonna. In conference play, Apple Valley has been averaging 1.5 goals a game.

The Eagles play at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Thursday, then will go to the Duluth Denfeld holiday tournament next week. Apple Valley’s first game in the tournament is against Mankato West at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Heritage Sports Center.

Eastview will try to maintain its South Suburban lead when it plays host to Eagan at 7 p.m. Thursday at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Lightning will not play in a holiday tournament but will face Champlin Park in a non-conference game at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday.