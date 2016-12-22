Notebook: Lakeville North No. 1 in gymnastics rankings

Lakeville North is No. 1 in the first high school Class AA gymnastics rankings released this week by the state coaches association. The Panthers are one of three South Suburban Conference teams in the top 10.

North, 3-0 in dual meets, has a 143.533 average, a fraction of a point ahead of second-ranked Owatonna. Defending Class AA champion St. Cloud Tech is ranked third.

The Panthers’ season high is 146.725, which they had in a victory over Lakeville South in an SSC meet Dec. 13. North also defeated New Prague 146.375-137.825 in a non-conference meet Tuesday, with ninth-grader Anna Altermatt scoring 37.85 to win the all-around.

Altermatt, an accomplished club gymnast, is new to a North lineup that includes returnees Ashley Goodlund, Heather Nelson and Indya Volk from a team that finished eighth in the 2016 state Class AA meet.

Fifth-ranked Lakeville South has a 140.325 average. Rosemount is 10th in the state rankings with a 138.363 average.

Alpine opener

Lakeville teams dominated at the first South Suburban Conference Alpine skiing meet of the season Monday at Buck Hill.

Lakeville South’s boys won by 101 points over second-place Prior Lake. Lakeville North won the girls meet, finishing almost 60 points ahead of Prior Lake.

Eastview senior Luke Doolittle, who finished third at the 2016 state meet, was boys medalist with a two-run time of 45.27 seconds, Lakeville South senior Jake Abbott was second in 46.72, leading five Cougars skiers that placed in the top nine. Completing the top nine were Izak Hofstad of Eagan, Joshua Doolittle of Eastview, Camden Palmquist of Eagan, and Kyle Wentworth, Brandon Wentworth, John Olson and Oliver Grasdal, all of Lakeville South. Jonathan Erickson of Apple Valley/Rosemount was 11th and Jacob Allen led Burnsville/Shakopee in 15th. Lakeville North’s top skier was Benjamin Harmening, who finished 28th.

Lakeville North skiers took the top three places and four of the first five in the girls meet. Panthers senior Bailey Servais was first in 49.55, with teammate Kathryn Kossack second in 52.99. North’s Peyton Servais was third in 53.59.

Isabelle Urban of Lakeville North (fifth), Tylee Schultz of Apple Valley/Rosemount (sixth), Ashlynn Baumgartner of Lakeville South (seventh), Tatum Frey of Burnsville (eighth), Fiona Chow of Burnsville (ninth) and Andrea Ray of Lakeville North (10th) also placed in the top 10. Sydne Gustafson was Eastview’s top skier in 19th place and Anna Schnuckle was 26th to lead Eagan.

The next South Suburban Conference race is Jan. 12 at Buck Hill.

Boeser out of Junior Worlds

University of North Dakota forward and Burnsville native Brock Boeser had what was described as minor wrist surgery last week that will keep him out of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship that will start Monday in Montreal and Toronto.

Boeser played on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in the 2016 World Juniors. He is expected to return to the North Dakota lineup sometime in January. In 2015-16 he had 27 goals and 60 points for a Fighting Hawks team that won the NCAA championship.

St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Ahcan, a former Burnsville High School player, and Lakeville native Jake Oettinger, a goalie at Boston University, were training with the U.S. team this week in Buffalo, N.Y., and Oshawa, Ontario. Team USA plays Latvia in its first game at the world tourney Monday in Toronto.