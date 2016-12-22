Public safety, public art

The Burnsville Community Foundation is selling these yard signs to raise seed money for a public art piece to be located in the small courtyard between the Burnsville police station and City Hall. (Submitted photo)

Yard signs for sale to raise seed money

First came the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minn. Days later, on July 7, protesters massed in Dallas and other U.S. cities. At the Dallas protest, a lone gunman ambushed cops, killing five and wounding nine.

“I literally became depressed,” said Mary Jo Delise, vice president of fundraising for the Burnsville Community Foundation.

At a subsequent foundation meeting, Delise said she climbed on a “soapbox” to voice her frustration with the cycle of mayhem and distrust around fatal police shootings of young black men.

We could make signs, suggested a fellow member of the foundation, which raises funds for public art and amenities in Burnsville.

And they have. This month the foundation began selling yard signs proclaiming “We Support Our Police and First Responders.” Proceeds from the sales will raise seed money for a larger project — a public art piece to be installed in the small courtyard between the Burnsville police station and City Hall.

The goal of the piece is to depict support for public safety responders without drawing sides, according to Delise.

“What we really want to do is unite the citizens and law enforcement,” said the Apple Valley resident, president of ION Communications Inc. and a former longtime Burnsville resident. “Our officers, this is what they’re sworn to do — to protect and serve. Without law enforcement, we are not a civilization. And we need them to be civil. That’s our mission, to unite and to make a difference — bring people together to not say ‘You’re the bad guy’ or ‘You’re the bad guy,’ but to say we need each other.”

Delise said her admiration for Burnsville police grew after she emailed Chief Eric Gieseke with her frustrations and he invited her in for a meeting.

“He invited me into his office and spent two hours with me telling me about their department and how they are different than many other police forces in the country,” Delise said. “Burnsville police officers must have a four-year college degree. Not every police agency has that mandate. The Burnsville Police Department was one of the first in the nation to purchase body cams.”

Installation of the art piece will roughly coincide with major police station renovations scheduled to begin this spring and debut a year later.

“They were completely unrelated, but the timing is good,” Delise said.

The sale of yard signs won’t begin to cover the cost of the art piece, said Delise, who spearheaded fundraising for the $140,000 “Ascent Fountain,” a bronze sculpture with a smaller companion piece honoring the late Ken Slipka, a former foundation president. It was unveiled in June at Nicollet Commons Park.

Fundraising for the public safety piece will begin in the first quarter of 2017, Delise said.

“We have not selected the artist,” she said. “We have not selected or agreed upon the amount that we’re going to spend on this art piece.”

Under the auspices of the foundation, launched in 1998, bronze sculptures in Burnsville have included the Ames Sculpture (2001), “Centrifuge” in Nicollet Commons Park (2004), a sculpture of a young ballplayer at VanderLaan Field in Alimagnet Park (2014) and “Ascent Fountain” (2016).

The foundation also places benches and trash receptacles, sells pavers in Nicollet Commons and is responsible for the winter lighting and illuminated snowflake programs in the Heart of the City.

Delise said yard signs are available at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway, and at the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce office, 350 W. Burnsville Parkway, Suite 425.

Information on the foundation is at www.burnsvillefoundation.org.