Roadways current focus of ADA upgrade planning

A quarter century after the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, complying with the 1990 federal law remains a work in progress for Burnsville and other local governments.

Burnsville is updating its plan for making roadway crossings and sidewalks accessible to people with mobility and other impairments. The update revisits a 2013 “transition” plan for meeting the latest ADA standards.

Other plans developed in 2013 address the rest of the city’s facilities: the Ames Center, Birnamwood Golf Course, the Ice Center, city parks, City Hall and the Police Department (which will get ADA upgrades during renovations that begin this spring), the GARAGE and the Ames Center parking ramp.

The plans list hundreds of tasks and retrofits, most of which have been done alongside other planned upgrades, said Steve Albrecht, Burnsville’s public works director and ADA coordinator.

Roadways are getting renewed attention now, and not just in Burnsville, Albrecht said. That’s because federal authorities have made clear that federal contributions to future road projects will require updated ADA plans, he said.

Also, standards for ADA-compliant curb cuts and sidewalk ramps have changed several times in the last decade, he said. And roadway features exposed to the elements are prone to deterioration, requiring frequent monitoring.

The city held a public meeting Nov. 30 on its roadway transition plan. It was lightly attended, Albrecht said, though the Minnesota Paralyzed Veterans of America has given input.

“It’s an important thing,” Albrecht said. “In Burnsville, at least, we’re seeing bigger segments of our population use transit. And our sidewalks are being used more. Our trails systems are being used more. So it’s important that we keep those accessible.”

Burnsville has “hundreds and hundreds” of pedestrian ramps, Albrecht said. “At many of our intersections, there’s four of them.”

A color-coded map of Burnsville’s pedestrian ramps shows most colored green (in good condition) or yellow (functional, but awaiting upgrades when associated road or sidewalk projects are done). A handful colored red must be fixed soon, Albrecht said.

“Trip hazards tend to pop up when things are outside in the environment,” he said. “Sidewalks and things degrade. A sidewalk that may have been OK one year isn’t OK the next year.”

Overall, “From a pedestrian facility standpoint, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

ADA standards have been strengthened in recent years, Albrecht said. Standards for sidewalk segments leading to pedestrian ramps are more prescriptive, and use of stoplights with audio for the visually impaired has been expanded, he said.

Information on Burnsville’s ADA compliance and transition plans is on the city website at www.burnsville.org/ADA.