School taxes to fall in District 191

Next year’s school property tax levy will fall by 2.4 percent in District 191, thanks largely to refinancing of existing debt, according to the district.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the 2017 levy Dec. 15. The levy, totaling $38 million, will help fund operations in the 2017-18 school year.

Property taxes total about a fifth of the district’s current general fund revenue of $121.8 million.

School taxes on a $200,000 home in Burnsville will fall next year from $1,016 to $985, the district estimates.

School taxes on a $350,000 Burnsville home are projected to fall from $1,864 to $1,802.

School taxes on a $2 million commercial-industrial property in Burnsville are projected to fall from $12,147 to $11,712. School taxes on a $750,000 apartment property are projected to fall from $4,603 to $4,422.

Most of the levy’s decline is in the $9.1 million general debt service fund, which is dropping by $1.3 million, or 12.2 percent. Bond refinancing the district has done in the last year and a half to take advantage of lower interest rates “is the main reason why we see the 2.4 percent reduction in the total levy,” said Lisa Rider, director of business services.

The refinancing is “definitely helping the taxpayers of our district,” Board Chair Dan Luth said.

The $26 million general fund levy is rising by $555,000, or 2.2 percent.

The local tax contribution to school funding is highly regulated by state formulas, Rider said.

No one spoke at the board’s annual tax hearing.