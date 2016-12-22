Spreading holiday cheer at Apple Valley Villa

Apple Valley Villa residents gathered this month to wrap “Christmas Cheer” gift boxes for the Veterans Home in Minneapolis. (Photo submitted)

Residents at Apple Valley Villa are embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season with their gift program for retired military veterans.

Earlier this month, about 20 residents at the senior-living apartments on the Augustana Care campus, 14650 Garrett Ave., gathered to assemble “Christmas Cheer” gift boxes for the Veterans Home in Minneapolis.

“I love to see all of the participation,” said Judy Offenbacher, an Apple Valley Villa resident who founded the program three years ago. “Everybody comes together and works hard at wrapping. I love to see the appreciation from all of the staff and veterans on Christmas.”

Offenbacher said she started the program to honor her father, a World War II veteran. She was assisted in organizing the program this year by Dick Vatne, an Apple Valley Villa resident who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Within the last three years, Apple Valley Villa has delivered over 200 wrapped boxes to the Veterans Home. Dick Vatne, an Apple Valley Villa resident who served in World War II, helped organize the gift program this year. (Photo submitted)

The Veterans Home provided Offenbacher with a list of gift items veterans could use such as socks, shampoo, toothbrushes, note pads and puzzle books. Each year, those items are purchased by Apple Valley Villa residents.

The day after this year’s wrapping party, Offenbacher and Vatne personally delivered the gifts to the Veterans Home.

“It’s mainly for people (at the Veterans Home) who don’t have any family,” Offenbacher said. “If someone’s not going to receive a gift, the Veterans Home will give them one of our gifts.”

Offenbacher said she plans to continue the gift program in coming years and would like to open it up to the community.

Anyone wishing to get involved — either helping to wrap gifts or donating small items to be wrapped — can contact Augustana Care campus marketing director Jean Andries at 952-236-2625.