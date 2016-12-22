Stringed instruments donated to Metcalf

The orchestra program received a donation of stringed instruments from a variety of community donors. (Submitted photo)

On the heels of a donation of instruments from the Manilow Music Project to Nicollet Middle School, a group of local music education nonprofits, area businesses and community supporters delivered $10,000 worth of musical instruments to Metcalf Middle School, another school in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191.

“These stringed instruments are exactly what we need so that every student can get started in our middle school orchestra,” said Hope Grover, a Metcalf music teacher.

“When Hope reached out earlier this fall to tell us about her growing orchestra program and need for instruments so that all students would have a chance to play, I knew we had to act,” said Viva Musica Executive Director Erin Belanger Braid. Belanger Braid reached out to another music education nonprofit, Vega Productions, known for musical instrument drives, and the two nonprofit organizations got to work.

Businesses KleinBank, Savage, and JoJo’s Rise & Wine, Burnsville, offered to spread the word and serve as musical instrument drop-off points in the area.

“I knew the people who bank with us have an interest in supporting our community, and we do, too,” said Rob Heimermann, KleinBank president.

Through Instruments in the Cloud (InstrumentsintheCloud.org), a website Vega created that connects musical instrument donors directly with schools in need, donors in the Burnsville area donated three violins.

As if on cue, Belanger Braid received a call from The City of Lakes Waldorf School in Minneapolis with a donation of violins, violas and cellos.

The donations followed the donation of $35,000 worth of new band instruments to Nicollet Middle School in partnership with Yamaha.