Temporary homeless shelter offers safe haven in subzero cold

A community room on the second floor of Grace Lutheran Church was filled with beds and personal belongings as the church hosted a temporary homeless shelter last weekend. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

As temperatures dropped to dangerous, subzero levels last weekend, those in need of a place to stay could find warm refuge at Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.

The church played host Dec. 15-18 to the Dakota Adult Shelter Project’s crisis shelter, which offered basic services — including food and a place to sleep — on Grace Lutheran’s second floor.

The temporary homeless shelter served about 25 guests each night, said Monica Nilsson, a homelessness advocate who was coordinating efforts for the Dakota Adult Shelter Project the night of Dec. 18.

“About 40 percent of our guests were sleeping in their cars” prior to the shelter’s opening at Grace, Nilsson said.

“There’s been volunteers coming around bringing food, the Apple Valley Police Department has been donating one officer outside to provide a police presence, and the shelter guests feel cared for. You can’t feel cared for if you’re sleeping in your car.”

Though there are homeless shelters in Eagan and Hastings, those shelters are at capacity, and Dakota County has dozens of people each night with nowhere to sleep, Nilsson added.

“Clearly, in four days we’re seeing the need for this,” she said.

The temporary shelter at Grace Lutheran came together after Dakota County put out an appeal last week for a site, anticipating the dangerously frigid weather. Grace Lutheran, part of a multi-church coalition working with the Dakota Adult Shelter Project, offered to serve as host site.

“Grace has been part of a multiple-congregation task force working on a more permanent solution to homelessness in Dakota County,” said Rev. John Matthews, lead pastor at Grace Lutheran.

“Approximately 25 Grace members have been physically involved (at the shelter), with many more giving money and items of food and clothing. Our goal, using social media, has been to involve the broader community.”

The Dakota Adult Shelter Project, which also consists of homelessness advocates and Dakota County Social Services workers, is seeking a long-term site to shelter the county’s homeless. The group is looking at churches and other buildings in northern Dakota County.

Meanwhile, additional churches have stepped forward to host a temporary shelter until the end of the year. The Dakota Adult Shelter Project moved out of Grace Lutheran on Dec. 19 and headed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville for a four-day occupancy.

Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley agreed to host the temporary shelter Dec. 23-26, and Dakota Adult Shelter Project was in talks with an Eagan church interested in serving as host site Dec. 27-Jan. 1.

Guests at the temporary shelter at Grace Lutheran ranged in age from infants to senior citizens.

Richard, an adult guest at Grace Lutheran last weekend, said he and a friend had been sleeping in his car in Eagan, and the cold weather combined with his car’s broken heater had made their situation desperate.

On the waiting list at the men’s homeless shelter in Hastings, Richard said he learned about the temporary site at Grace Lutheran through an Eagan police officer.

“This really saved us,” he said. “It has been phenomenal. The food — I’ve eaten more in three days than I have in three weeks. All the volunteers have been so caring.”

The Dakota Adult Shelter Project is seeking donations for its emergency and long-term services. Those wishing to donate can go to www.gofundme.com/dakcountyshelter.

Those in need of temporary shelter, or interested in volunteering at a shelter site, can contact Monica Nilsson at 612-405-5156 or [email protected] Temporary shelter can also be sought through Dakota County Crisis Response at 952-891-7171.