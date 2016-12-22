Tigers seeing signs of progress

Girls basketball team opens with three victories

Farmington did not have a winning record at any point in the 2015-16 girls basketball season, so when the Tigers started 2016-17 with three straight victories they couldn’t help but be encouraged.

There’s still a lot of work ahead, but coach Liz Carpentier said she’s convinced the team is going in the right direction.

“In a lot of our games last year we’d play a good half, then struggle,” Carpentier said. “But the girls were learning all year long, and we played some of our best basketball of the season in our last game against Lakeville North in the (Class 3A, Section 1) playoffs. I think it showed the girls that if they kept working, the wins eventually would be there.”

The Tigers opened with non-conference victories over St. Louis Park, Irondale and Henry Sibley before losing to Prior Lake 65-59 in their South Suburban Conference opener Dec. 13. They lost to Shakopee 57-50 in a conference game Tuesday night and will be off until the St. Olaf College Holiday Hoops Classic, where they play Providence Academy in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Farmington is a young team. There are just two seniors on the roster, captains Kamryn Corraro and Ashley Steffes. The five starters are juniors or younger, including ninth-grade point guard Molly Mogensen.

One of the Tigers’ assets is a deep roster; Carpentier said she has as many as 11 players who could see time in varsity games.

“We have different people stepping up at different times, which is really good to see,” she said. “Last year we sometimes struggled to have two people score in double figures. Now it’s three players, sometimes even four.”

Junior Ellie Clayton and sophomore Kaitlyn Winston are forwards who have provided a low-post presence to balance Farmington’s attack. They’re also two of the team’s top three scorers, with Clayton averaging 11.8 points a game and Winston averaging 11. Junior guard Sydney Blandin, who was Farmington’s leading scorer last season, is averaging 12 points a game.

Guards Mogensen and Morgan Ebel give the Tigers five players that are averaging at least eight points.

The captains, Corraro and Steffes, will come off the bench, particularly for defense. “That’s not an easy role, and those two are doing a good job with it.” Carpentier said.

Winston had 19 points and Blandin and Clayton had 14 each in the Tigers’ loss at Prior Lake. Although it was the Tigers’ first loss, Carpentier said she saw some good signs from her team, particularly its ability to fight back after being down 10 points at halftime.

Farmington defeated Henry Sibley 51-40 on Dec. 9 as Clayton scored 12 points, leading three Tigers players in double figures.

The Tigers have at various times used man to man and zone defenses and have experimented with trapping full-court. That’s something that likely will continue all season as they try to keep opponents guessing. Carpentier said the Tigers’ depth also could make them an effective pressing team.

They’ll find out more when they play three games in three days at St. Olaf. “It’ll be fun,” Carpentier said. “The goal is to win all three games. We’ll play teams we don’t normally see, which is great. It also will help us get ready for the following week, when we also play three times.”

In the first week of January, the Tigers play Lakeville South (Jan. 4), Eastview (Jan. 5) and Rochester Century (Jan. 7). The Lakeville South game was to be played Dec. 16 but was postponed because of a snowstorm.

Email Mike Shaughnessy at

[email protected]