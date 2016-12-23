Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

205TH STREET CHANNEL RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

CITY PROJECT NO. 16-15

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakeville, MN until Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the 205th Street channel reconstruction.

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents dated December, 2016. Bid Forms and Contract Documents may be viewed in the Engineering Department at Lakeville City Hall and at the office of Wenck Associates, Inc. located at 1800 Pioneer Creek Center, Maple Plain, MN 55359.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. Contractors desiring a paper copy of the Bid Forms and Contract Documents may obtain them from Wenck Associates, Inc. in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders upon non-refundable deposit of $50.00.

Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the McKenzie Cafferty, Environmental Resources Manager, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID PROPOSAL FOR 205TH STREET CHANNEL RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT, CITY PROJECT NO. 16-15, CITY OF LAKEVILLE

The City of Lakeville reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: December 23, 2016

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

December 23, 30, 2016

635737