Finding a new leader for Lakeville-Area Public Schools

District 194 to hire search firm

The Lakeville Area School Board agreed at its Dec. 20 meeting to hire a consultant to find a new superintendent.

The district plans to issue a request for information to select a firm by Jan. 23 and hire a new leader before Superintendent Lisa Snyder’s last day, June 30.

The request for proposals from search firms is to be issued Jan. 6 with a deadline for submitting proposals Jan. 13.

Board members plan to review proposals at their Jan. 17 meeting with a selection expected at their Jan. 24 meeting. The superintendent search is expected to begin in February.

Board Member Terry Lind suggested conducting an internal process before expanding it to encourage promoting from within, calling it “respectful” before going outside the district seeking candidates.

Board Member Judy Keliher said they should do one search and find the best candidate.

Board Member Kathy Lewis said an internal search could create competition and possibly sore feelings between colleagues. She said a broader search gives internal candidates more validation among peers that they are the best choice for the position.

She said an internal-only search could create polarization and “split the district” and divide the community between candidates.

Lewis said the district in the past has had good employees leave because they did not get a position.

After considerable discussion, board members agreed to conduct a regional search and let all candidates apply.

Based on prior searches, the board indicated the process will include compiling a list of qualifications and desired skills in the superintendent, and involve obtaining input from multiple groups, including staff, the public and district administration.