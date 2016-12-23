Lakeville leader earns 4.3 percent raise

Justin Miller’s performance rated high

Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller earned a 4.3 percent raise in his latest performance review, bringing his annual salary from $148,500 to $154,924 plus benefits in 2017.

City Council Member Bart Davis read the resolution, passed unanimously, describing Miller’s performance as “consistently at or above the City Council’s expectations.”

The review included an evaluation of his leadership, understanding of city operations, presence in the community and communications with council, employees and the public.

“Mr. Miller is well respected by City Council and staff,” Davis said.

Davis said Miller’s performance review was conducted by the City Council and also included modified performance evaluations by senior city staff members who report to him.

“This modified, 360-approach will provide the mayor and City Council with multiple viewpoints for Mr. Miller’s review and will provide a more balanced picture of his performance,” Davis said.

Miller started as Lakeville’s leader in November 2014 at a salary of $137,102 and has consistently earned high praise and continued pay increases.

After a six-month performance review in June 2015, he was earning $142,197, the maximum allowed in his initial contract.

Under the contract, Miller receives an annual performance review and the City Council considers pay increases at its discretion.

The resolution approving the review and raise passed unanimously.

Council Member Colleen LaBeau said the council feels Miller is doing a “great job,” and Council Member Kerrin Swecker said Miller came in ready to get to work and has done “a phenomenal job.”

“You’ve been very active in the community and your hiring of department directors has been exceptional,” Swecker said.