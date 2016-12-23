Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
REQUEST: Preliminary and final plat of one lot to be known as Avonlea Village Green and PUD development stage plans for a 146-unit apartment building.
APPLICANT:
KJPL Avonlea, LLC
LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located north of 181st Street approximately one-eighth of a mile east of Cedar Avenue (CSAH 23) in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:
Outlot T, Avonlea, according to the recorded plat thereof, Dakota County, Minnesota
WHEN: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]
DATED this 20th day of December, 2016
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
