Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

REQUEST: Preliminary and final plat of one lot to be known as Avonlea Village Green and PUD development stage plans for a 146-unit apartment building.

APPLICANT:

KJPL Avonlea, LLC

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located north of 181st Street approximately one-eighth of a mile east of Cedar Avenue (CSAH 23) in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

Outlot T, Avonlea, according to the recorded plat thereof, Dakota County, Minnesota

WHEN: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]

DATED this 20th day of December, 2016

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

December 23, 2016

636128