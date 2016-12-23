Ordinances – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

DAKOTA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 974

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE HERITAGE COMMONS PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) DISTRICT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKEVILLE ORDAINS:

Section 1. Legal Description. The legal description of the property included in the Heritage Commons PUD District is as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1, Heritage Commons; Lot 1, Block 1, Heritage Commons 2nd Addition; Lot 1, Block 1, Heritage Commons 3rd Addition; Lot 1, Block 1 and Outlot A, Heritage Commons 4th Addition;

And,

That part of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 114, Range 20, Dakota County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of said NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the East line of said NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 a distance of 1264.28 feet to the Northerly right-of-way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 50; thence South 88 degrees 47 minutes 53 seconds West, along said highway right-of-way line a distance of 625.20 feet to the actual point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 a distance of 200.15 feet; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 374.36 feet; thence North 65 degrees 11 minutes 20 seconds West a distance of 80.00 feet; thence North 38 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds West a distance of 68.00 feet to a point on the Easterly extension of the North line of the property described on Warranty Deed dated September 27, 1983, and recorded in the Dakota County Recorders Office as Document No. 643428; thence South 89 degrees 17 minutes 08 seconds West a distance of 12.68 feet to the Northeasterly corner of the property described on said Document No. 643428; thence South 38 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds East along the Northeasterly line of the property described on said Document No. 643428 a distance of 183.19 feet; thence South 00 degrees 42 minutes 52 seconds East along the Easterly line of the property described on said Document No. 643428 a distance of 124.97 feet to the Northerly right-of-way line of said Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 50; thence Easterly along said right-of-way line a distance of 387.80 feet to the actual point of beginning.

Section 2. Heritage Commons PUD District. The Heritage Commons PUD District shall be subject to the requirements of the C-3, General Commercial District except the following:

A. Freestanding signs as identified on the attached Exhibit A.

B. Electronic changeable copy signs on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1 and Lots 1-3, Block 3 of the Heritage Commons 5th Addition preliminary plat shall not change more frequently than once evert 30 seconds.

C. All other provisions of the approved Heritage Commons Planned Unit Development Agreement shall remain in full force and effect except for the modification to the comprehensive signage plan.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective upon its passage by the City Council.

Adopted by the Lakeville City Council this 19th day of December 2016

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

BY: Matt Little, Mayor

ATTEST:

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

December 23, 2016

636173

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2016/12/636173-1.pdf