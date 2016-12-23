School Board – Farmington Area Public Schools Wireless LAN RFP

Notice to Proposers

Sealed proposals for technology infrastructure systems (Wireless LAN and infrastructure cabling) for Farmington Area Public Schools will be received until 1:00 PM local time on January 26, 2017.

Sealed Proposals:

Proposals shall be sent or delivered to:

Farmington Area Public Schools

Attn: Nathan Simon

20655 Flagstaff Ave

Farmington, MN 55024

Pre-Proposal Meeting

A non-mandatory Pre-Proposal meeting will be held January 11, 2017, at 10:00 AM local time at Farmington Area Public Schools, Farmington High School Room 1201, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington, MN 55024.

Public Opening

Proposals will be publicly opened at the time and place mentioned in Articles 1.01 and 1.02 of the RFP.

Project Scope of Work and General Information

In general, the work will include provision, installation, configuration, testing and documentation of District-wide Wireless LAN system and some infrastructure cabling for some of the new wireless access points.

Each Proposal must be sent in an individual envelope or box displaying the project name and meeting the requirements set forth.

Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and/or to waive any informality in the Proposals received and to accept any Proposal deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the Owner. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by September 29, 2017.

Electronic copies of the contract documents, including specifications and proposal instructions can be obtained from the Consultant, Elert & Associates at 651-130-2772 or by email to Pete Gray:

[email protected]

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

December 23, 30, 2016

635483