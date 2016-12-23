School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 191

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

DECEMBER 1, 2016

This is a summary of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Regular School Board Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2016, with full text available for public inspection on the district website at www.isd191.org or the District Office at 200 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN.

The meeting was held at the Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN, 55337 and was called to order by Chair Luth at 6:30 p.m. Board members present: Alt, Currier, VandenBoom, Schmid, Hill, Mackall, and Luth. Superintendent Gothard, Student Representative Green, administrators, staff and members of the public were also present. Mackall led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public recognition was given to the following: Director Mackall for her service on the School Board; the Burnsville High School Girls Swim Team; and the Minnesota Art Teacher of the Year Kathryn Petri.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved: minutes; personnel recommendations; donations; second reading of Policy 533: Wellness; second reading of Addendum A and Regulation 902R of Policy 902: Community Use of School Facilities; change order #021 for the 2016 Alterations to Nicollet Middle School, Edward Neill, Sky Oaks and Harriet Bishop Elementary schools; and change orders #207, #217 and #220 for the 2015 Additions and Alterations to Burnsville High School.

Recommended action approved: agenda; and resolution authorizing issuance of Certificates of Election and directing the school district clerk to perform other election related duties.

Reports presented: Partnerships, Pathways and the Pipeline Events; Enrollment Projection Data; and verbal reports were given by Student Representative Charlie Green; Superintendent Gothard; and Directors Currier, Schmid and Luth.

The meeting adjourned at 8:12 p.m.

