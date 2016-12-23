School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 194

This is a summary of the Independent School District No. 194 Regular and Special Board of Education Meetings on November 22 & 29, 2016 with full text available for public inspection on the district website at www.isd19 4.org or 8670 210th Street W., Lakeville, MN 55044

Regular Meeting

November 22, 2016

The regular meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by pledge of allegiance. All board members and administrators were present except Ouillette.

Public Comment: Statements were read by the following EML speakers: Alesia Arlandson, Meghan Scott, Andrew Hilliard, Jim Ernste, Jen Burke and Don Sinner.

Consent agenda items approved: Minutes of the meetings on November 1 & 15; employment recommendations, leave requests and resignations; payment of bills & claims; wire transfers/investments; change orders; donations; field trips; and policy deletions.

Reports presented: MNCAPS Update; Equity Dashboard Presentation; Quarterly Budget Update; WBWF

2016-17 Goals; First Reading New/Revised Policies; 2017-18 District Calendar.

Meeting adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

Special meeting

November 29, 2016

The special meeting was called to order at 6:01 p.m. All board members and Executive Director Baumann and real estate agent Bruce Rydeen were present. Closed Session Discussion was held regarding land sale purchase agreement in accordance with MN Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(c) regarding purchase or sale of property.

Meeting adjourned at 6:46 p.m.

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

December 23, 2016

635319