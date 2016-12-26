Area arts groups receive MRAC grants

The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council announced first round recipients of its 2017 community arts grants. Area organizations awarded grants include:

Caponi Art Park, $5,000. Funding for Caponi Art Park’s 2017 Summer Performance Series of three performances that will take place in the park’s Theater in the Woods amphitheater during July and August 2017.

Chamber Music Lakeville, $5,000. Funding for three of four concerts during the 2017 season of Coffee Concerts. Concerts will be at the Lakeville Area Arts Center in January, April and June of 2017. Chamber Music Lakeville also received a $6,540 capital grant from MRAC in November to purchase an acoustical shell for performances.

Eagan Men’s Chorus, $5,000. Funding for the Eagan Men’s Chorus to perform at least 15 concerts at Twin Cities area nursing homes, senior centers and veterans’ facilities in 2017.

Eagan Parks and Recreation, $5,000. Funding for Welcome Home, a celebration of 20 years of the Eagan Art House. Key community engagement activities will include a temporary public art project and the annual Harvest of Art community event. Events will take place during summer 2017.

Forte Fine Arts Academy, $5,000. Funding to present “Seussical Jr.,” a 60-minute musical based on the full length play adapted for young performers. Performances will take place at Kenwood Trail Middle School’s theater in July 2017.

Rosemount Area Arts Council, $5,000. Funding for ArtBlast 2017, the fourth annual week-long, citywide celebration of the arts designed to provide Rosemount residents with the opportunity to experience many kinds of art in an “explosion of the arts” week. It will include daily arts experiences, such as performing and visual arts, classes, art shows, a photo contest, theatrical productions, and the eighth annual Bluegrass Americana Festival. ArtBlast events will take place in Rosemount during June 2017. The arts council also received a $2,568 grant from MRAC in November to purchase an electric piano for performances.

South Metro Chorale, $5,000. Funding for the concert series “Love: Agape, Storge, Eros, Philia” as a part of South Metro Chorale’s 2016-17 season. The concerts will take place at Glendale United Methodist Church in Savage and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington in May 2017.

Velvet Tones, $5,000. Funding to present nine free concerts across the greater metropolitan area. The performances will take place in various venues between January and June 2017.