Farmington residents can recycle their bare Christmas trees starting Monday, Jan. 9. Residents can place trees at the curb before 7 a.m. on their regular garbage day during the week of Jan. 9-13.

Make sure trees are bare – remove all ornaments, lights, tree stands, tree bags, etc.

Trees not at the curb that week can be delivered to a local compost facility. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Christmas tree” for locations.