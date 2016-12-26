Eagan Art House calls for artists

The Eagan Art House is now accepting registrations for the 2017 exhibit year.

The exhibits include: “My Love” on display in January/February with applications due Jan. 5; “One x One” in March/April with applications due Feb. 22; “Out of Doors” in July/August; “Welcome Home” in September/October and “Winter Expressions” in November/December

Online registration is now available at cityofeagan.com. Most exhibits are free of charge to participate. For a complete schedule and registration information, go to www.eaganarthouse.org or call 651-675-5521.