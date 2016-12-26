Koznick named committee vice chair

Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, was named vice chair of the Transportation and Regional Governance Policy Committee for 2017.

“After serving on the Transportation Policy and Finance Committee last session, I was able to learn about and dive into transportation policy. I am looking forward to using this knowledge as vice chair, and am also optimistic on bringing together some ideas that are floating around with regards to regional governance issues,” said Koznick.

Along with his appointment to the Transportation and Regional Governance Policy Committee, Koznick will also serve on the Transportation Finance and Taxes committees.

Koznick, who was first elected in 2014, will be sworn in for his second term Jan. 3 when the 2017 legislative session officially begins.