Lakeville arts center class offerings

Lakeville Area Arts Center offers the following classes.

Pottery: Wheel-throwing & Hand-building (ages 15 and older) – Beginning/Intermediate, 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 2 to Feb. 6; Intermediate/Advanced, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4 to Feb. 8; Beginning/Intermediate, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 5 to Feb. 9. Cost: $155.

Wine & Designs Acrylic “Tree” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

Homeschool Pottery (ages 6 and older), 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. Cost: $75.

Drawing: Fantasy Art (ages 8-14), 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 21. Cost: $30.

Kids Mixed Media Arctic Animal Painting (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Cost: $18.

Wine & Designs Acrylic “Hot Cocoa” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

Kids Pottery – Clay Picasso Face (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. Cost: $30.

Parent-Child Pottery (ages 6 and older), 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 11 (skip Feb. 4). Cost: $45 per person.

Wine & Designs Watermedia “Cardinal” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.

DIY Jewelry: Pendants & Necklaces (ages 6-12), 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Cost: $18.

Mixed Media “Angel” (ages 21 and older), 6-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Cost: $36, includes two glasses of wine.