Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Dec. 23

by Wendy Schadewald

“Assassins Creed” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements, and brief strong language.] — After a prisoner (Michael Fassbender) on death row in Texas is executed for capital murder and then mysteriously wakes up in Madrid, Spain, in this convoluted, engaging, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, star-dotted (Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, and Michael Kenneth Williams), 140-minute film based on the videogame, members (Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons) of the Knights of the Templar use a machine to regress him back to 1492 during the Spanish Inquisition where he experiences the life of his assassin ancestor in order to find the Apple of Eden and to protect free will and thought.

“Bella” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements and brief disturbing images.] [DVD only] — After a tragic car accident ends the promising career of a Mexican soccer player (Eduardo Verástegui) in this heartfelt, down-to-earth film with a convoluted timeline, he ends up working as a passionate, but guilt-ridden chef for his hotheaded, self-absorbed, adopted brother (Manny Perez) at his New York City restaurant and then tries to console a struggling, pregnant waitress (Tammy Blanchard) after she is fired by his unforgiving brother for tardiness.

“The Big Sleep” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — Bodies start to pile up and sexual tension blossoms with an irresistible woman (Lauren Bacall) in Hollywood in this entertaining classic black-and-white 1947 thrilling film noir when a sickly millionaire (Charles Waldron) hires a sharp-tongued, caustic private detective (Humphrey Bogart) to investigate a blackmail scheme involving his wild younger daughter (Martha Vickers).

“Elle” (R) (3.5) [Violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] — Terrific, compelling acting dominates this quirky, creative, unpredictable, thought-provoking, twisting, dark,130-minute Paul Verhoeven psychological thriller based on Philippe Djian’s novel in which a wealthy, divorced French business woman (Isabelle Huppert), who co-owns a videogame company with another woman (Anne Consigny), has a testy relationship with her botox-addicted mother (Judith Magre) who is dating a much younger man (Raphaël Lenglet), and is estranged from her incarcerated, serial killer father, is brutally raped by a masked man in her Paris apartment and then decides not to contact the police and search for the rapist herself and ignores the advice of her broke writer ex-husband (Charles Berling), her married boyfriend (Christian Berkel), and her slacker son (Jonas Bloquet) who is in an abusive relationship with his pregnant, controlling girlfriend (Alice Isaaz).

“Fred Claus” (PG) (2.5) [Mild language and some rude humor.] [DVD only] — Dysfunctional family dynamics dominate this uneven, family-friendly comedy about a grumpy Chicago repo man (Vince Vaughn) who has been estranged from his parents (Kathy Bates and Trevor Peacock) and saintly brother (Paul Giamatti) and his wife (Miranda Richardson) for years finds himself fighting with his meter maid girlfriend (Rachel Weisz) and in need of money to open a business, which prompts him to go to the North Pole for a family visit where he ends up helping Saint Nicholas and his dedicated workers (John Michael Higgins, Ludacris, Elizabeth Banks, et al.) from being closed down by an efficiency expert (Kevin Spacey).

“Jackie” (R) (3.5) [Brief strong violence and some language.] — A captivating, superbly acted, factually based, star-studded (John Hurt, John Carroll Lynch, Greta Gerwig, and Richard E. Grant), 98-minute film that chronicles through an interview with a journalist (Billy Crudup) at Hyannis Port the brave face that First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Natalie Portman) put on following the horrific and tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy (Peter Sarsgaard) in Dallas in 1963 and cleverly intertwines the filming of a documentary that the first lady made about the White House in 1961.

“Lake of Fire” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — Interviews with zealous pro-lifers and pro-choice activists, religious leaders, politicians, law and sociology professors, and writers, inflammatory news footage, and graphic film clips from abortion procedures make up this 2-1/2 hour, controversial, black-and-white documentary that examines the abortion issue and is skewed toward pro-life.

“My Enemy’s Enemy” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [DVD only] — An educational, candid, eye-opening documentary that consists of archival film footage and interviews with historians, journalists, historical biographers, torture victims, former French resistance fighters, former British spies, U.S. Counter-Intelligence Corps agents, and Klaus Barbie’s daughter Ute Messner to examine in-depth the infamous Gestapo commander Klaus Barbie known as “The Butcher of Lyon” from his role in the Third Reich, to his life in Bolivia after WWII, and eventually to his capture and trial where he was sentenced to life in prison in Lyon, France, for his horrific war crimes.

“Office Christmas Party” (R) (1.5) [Crude sexual content and language throughout, drug use, and graphic nudity.] — After a cutthroat, ruthless, anti-holidays CEO (Jennifer Aniston) arrives at the Chicago branch of a data storage company and threatens to lay off 80 employees (Rob Corddry, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Olivia Munn, Jamie Chung, Randall Park, et al.) in this intermittently funny, over-the-top, wacky, star-dotted (Jillian Bell, Ben Falcone, Sam Richardson, and Abbey Lee ), 105-minute comedy, her people-pleasing executive brother (T. J. Miller) and the chief technical officer (Jason Bateman) decide to continue the holiday celebration and invite an uptight businessman (Courtney B. Vance) in a desperate attempt to win his account and to save the jobs of their employees.

“Passengers” (PG-13) (3) [Sexuality, nudity, and action/peril.] — When two passengers (Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence) onboard a spaceship wake up from their hibernation chambers 90 years too soon on their way to the Homestead II Colony in this unevenly paced, intriguing, imaginative, 116-minute sci-fi thriller with amazing special effects, they find themselves dealing with a cheeky bartender (Michael Sheen) and catastrophic system failures and must quickly figure out how they are going to save the ship and the lives of 5,000 passengers and crew (Laurence Fishburne, et al.).

“Why Him?” (R) (2) [Strong language and sexual material throughout.] — Crude humor and foul language pepper this over-the-top, intermittently funny, uneven, cameo-dotted (Adam Devine, Keegan-Michael Key, Cedric the Entertainer, Richard Blais, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Zach Pearlman), 111-minute comedy in which a Michigan printing business owner (Bryan Cranston) goes to San Jose, Calif., with his wife (Megan Mullally) and 15-year-old precocious son (Griffin Gluck) to visit his daughter (Zoey Deutch) and to meet her potty-mouth, free-spirited billionaire boyfriend (James Franco), but the Christmas holidays do not go as expected.

Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.