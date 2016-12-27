Aerators installed on area lakes

Three Rivers Park District will operate aeration systems in Cleary Lake and Murphy Lake after Jan. 1. Operation of the aeration systems may result in unsafe ice conditions on portions of the lakes for the duration of the winter. Anyone using the lakes should be aware of the danger of open water or thin ice. The aeration system is used to keep fish alive by assuring they receive sufficient oxygen.

Cleary Lake Regional Park is located at 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake. Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve is located at 15501 Murphy Lake Road, Savage. The parks are operated by Three Rivers Park District.