The Apple Valley 12AA Traveling Youth Baseball team is seeking donations of cash, merchandise, gift cards or services for its Feb. 4 silent auction and raffle to be held at JC’s Bar and Grill, 251 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. Event proceeds will be used for expenses for the team of sixth-graders to attend the week-long Cooperstown Baseball Experience in 2017.

Donations are tax deductible. For more information, email [email protected].