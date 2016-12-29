Ace Hardware manager receives Patriot Award

From left: Ben Fleser, Mike McHugh and Paul E. Mock. (Photo submitted)

Mike McHugh, manager at Ace Hardware & Paint in Apple Valley, was recently recognized with the Patriot Award by ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), a national committee of the Department of Defense.

The award recognizes support provided by a work supervisor to a service member or his or her family. McHugh was nominated by Ben Fleser, an Ace employee and Army National Guard member who was deployed 2014-15 to Kuwait for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Resolve.

Fleser, along with receiving time off at Ace for his National Guard training and active duty, was promoted to manager upon returning from the deployment.

ESGR representative Paul E. Mock presented the award earlier this month.