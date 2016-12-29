Apple Valley year in sports: 12 months of grand achievements

From accomplishing something no Minnesota wrestler has ever done to making a play that wins a world championship, athletes with Apple Valley connections starred at every level of competition.

The 2016 sports year also marked the departure of one of the state’s most successful high school coaches. Sun Thisweek Newspapers takes a look back at 10 major events from the preceding 12 months:

Six for six Apple Valley’s Mark Hall controls an opponent on his way to a sixth state individual wrestling championship. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Apple Valley’s Mark Hall completed his case to be known as the best high school wrestler in Minnesota history when he won his sixth individual state championship in six tries. Hall, now wrestling at Penn State, also helped the Eagles win their 11th consecutive team championship as they defeated St. Michael-Albertville 31-26 in the Class 3A final. Hall was 277-4 in his Apple Valley career and was undefeated in his last three seasons.

As the Eagles move forward without Hall, their top wrestler is junior Gable Steveson, already a two-time state champion and two-time Cadet World champion. Steveson went undefeated last season to win the Class 3A 220-pound championship and is ranked first this season at 285.

Winning the world

It’s not easy to become a legendary hockey player before you’ve even finished high school, but Eastview’s Natalie Snodgrass is on her way. In early January, Snodgrass was the leading goal scorer for the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Under-18 Women’s World Championship. Not only that, she scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in overtime as the U.S. beat Canada 3-2 in the championship game.

Snodgrass performed more late-game magic after rejoining the Eastview girls team. She scored the game-winner in overtime as the Lightning defeated East Ridge 3-2 in the Section 3AA semifinals. In the championship game against Eagan, Snodgrass scored to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left in the third period, then got another overtime game-winner to send the Lightning to the state tournament, where it won the consolation title. Now a senior, Snodgrass is trying to help Eastview get to state one more time before moving on to the University of Connecticut.

Still a force

Apple Valley lost three starters from a team that finished third in the state Class 4A boys basketball tournament. But the Eagles aren’t ready to go away, not while they still have junior guard Tre Jones. Now the Eagles’ unquestioned leader, Jones had a triple-double in his team’s season opener against defending Class 1A champion Minneapolis North. Apple Valley won five of its first six games, with one of the victories coming on the road against second-ranked Lakeville North.

Gary Trent Jr., who helped Apple Valley win the 2015 state Class 4A title and would have been a senior this year, opted to attend a prep school in California. In November, he signed with Duke University, which won a national championship with former Eagles star Tyus Jones at point guard. Duke also is one of numerous Division I schools pursuing Tre Jones.

Freed glides to title Margie Freed of Eastview went into the state girls Nordic skiing meet as the top-ranked individual, and backed it up by winning the pursuit championship. Photo by Bruce Adelsman/skinnyski.com

Eastview senior Margie Freed won the state girls Nordic skiing pursuit championship and helped the Lightning take seventh place in the team competition. It was the fifth time at state for Freed, who placed third in pursuit as a junior.

She built a 25-second lead in freestyle portion of the pursuit race and had the fourth-best time in the classic leg. That was good for a 15-second margin of victory for Freed, who went into the state meet as the favorite after winning the Section 1 championship.

Capping a career

Last spring, Apple Valley posted an opening for head boys soccer coach for the first time since 1978. Chuck Scanlon, who founded the program and whose teams won 586 games and nine state championships, retired. “I’ve done pretty much everything I wanted to do,” he said. “So I think it’s the right time to step back.”

Scanlon also coached ringette and later girls hockey at Apple Valley. His girls hockey teams won two state championships. One of his career highlights is that his soccer and hockey teams were undefeated (11-0) in state championship games.

Apple Valley named Chris Scanlon, Chuck’s son and a former Eagles player, to the boys soccer post.

Maintaining tradition

Eastview had been in eight state girls basketball tournaments, with one championship and three runner-up finishes, when the keys to the program were handed to new head coach Molly Kasper. The machine kept on humming as the Lightning went 27-5 last season and finished third in Class 4A.

With standout players such as Rachel Ranke, Allie Pickrain and Megan Walstad back, the Lightning again is a state championship contender. Eastview was undefeated and ranked second in the state going into a tournament this week at St. Olaf College.

Football heartbreak

It’s possible that nobody could have interrupted Elk River’s march to the state Class 5A football championship, but Apple Valley would have liked to have gotten the chance. For one thing, a potential game against Elk River would have happened in the state semifinals at the new U.S. Bank Stadium, where every high school team was hoping to end its season.

But the Eagles were stopped one step short of going to downtown Minneapolis. Losing to Owatonna 28-24 in the state quarterfinals was tough enough to take, but the way the Eagles (7-4) lost could sting for years. Owatonna scored touchdowns on Hail Mary passes near the end of both halves to escape with the victory.

Back on the sideline

One of the best-known sports figures at Eastview High School doesn’t play, but everybody knows when he’s not there. Michael Sheridan, longtime manager of the girls basketball team and an assistant in the school’s physical education department, had a health scare during the spring. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor, later found to be benign. Hundreds of well-wishers visited Sheridan while he was in the hospital, including several University of Minnesota football players, led by quarterback Mitch Leidner. He also had a FaceTime video conversation with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, Sheridan’s favorite player on his favorite team.

Sheridan now is back at Eastview, working at the school and assisting the basketball team.

More medals for throwers

Natalie Manders of Eastview and Kieran McKeag of Apple Valley went into the 2016 state track and field meet as defending champions, and both earned more medals in their final high school competition.

Manders, the 2015 Class AA girls discus champion, was fourth in discus and fifth in shot put at the 2016 state meet. McKeag, who had to come back from a knee injury to compete in his senior season, was third in the boys shot put and sixth in discus. McKeag won the shot put at the 2015 Class AA boys meet.

Manders and McKeag both are throwing for the University of Minnesota track and field teams this season.

Fasching in the NHL

Shortly after a 20-goal junior season at the University of Minnesota, former Apple Valley High School hockey player Hudson Fasching signed with the Buffalo Sabres and started his professional career. He had one goal and one assist in seven games near the end of the 2015-16 NHL season.